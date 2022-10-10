Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during the R1 clash between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at the MCG on March 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has secured the services of three-time premiership star Jack Gunston after striking a deal with Hawthorn, sending pick No.48 and a future fourth-round pick to the Hawks.

The 30-year-old lands at a third club after playing 211 games for the Hawks, following 14 matches across two seasons with Adelaide.

The Lions will use him as part of a three-pronged forward line alongside Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood.

The Lions decided to trade for Gunston rather than acquire the Victorian via free agency, to avoid cancelling the free agency compensation they received for Dan McStay.

Hawthorn and Brisbane were close to finalising this deal on Friday but couldn't agree to terms when they reconvened on Monday, before finally completing the trade on Tuesday morning.

After managing only one appearance in 2021 due to a back injury, Gunston overcame more injury issues early in 2022 and the sudden passing of his father to finish the season in dominant form, booting 17 goals from the final five games of the home and away season.

Brisbane list manager Dom Ambrogio has been trying to accumulate draft picks during the Trade Period to meet the Western Bulldogs’ price for midfielder Josh Dunkley, plus amass enough points to match early bids on father-son prospects Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher.

The Lions made some moves last Wednesday to improve their position in the draft, sending pick No.15 to Greater Western Sydney in exchange for pick No.21 and a future second-round selection.

Brisbane then sent Tom Berry to Gold Coast along with pick No.46 and a future second-round selection in exchange for picks No.25, 36 and 56.

The Lions then traded pick No.25 to Geelong on Friday in exchange for No.38, 48 and 55, plus a future second-round and fourth-round selection.

It means Brisbane currently has No.21, 34, 35, 36 and 38 – plus four later picks – to try and satisfy the Bulldogs' demands for Dunkley.

The age profile of Hawthorn’s list under Sam Mitchell continues to shift with Gunston following Ben McEvoy and Liam Shiels out the door, with Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O’Meara potentially on the way out before the deadline.