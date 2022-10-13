Riley Collier-Dawkins in action during the VFL R19 clash between Richmond and Brisbane at the Swinburne Centre on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has delisted four players including a former top-20 pick and this year's VFL club best and fairest winner.

Riley Collier-Dawkins and Jake Aarts have not been offered contracts for 2023, alongside talented youngster Sydney Stack and Will Martyn.

Aarts was drafted with the club's first pick in the 2019 Rookie Draft and played 42 games at AFL level across four seasons, booting 34 goals. He featured at AFL level on seven occasions in 2022.

Jake Aarts in action during the VFL R19 clash between Richmond and Brisbane at The Swinburne Centre on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collier-Dawkins managed 11 matches across four seasons for Richmond, also featuring in the 2019 VFL premiership.

The 22-year-old, selected with pick No.20 overall at the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, played two games this season.

Richmond selected Stack as a pre-season supplemental signing in 2019, having moved across from Western Australia. He ran out 35 times for the Tigers in four seasons, winning the best first-year player and the VFL premiership in his first year.

But he struggled for opportunities in 2022, playing just twice - including once as the unused medical sub - after seven games last year.

Stack was suspended for 10 matches in 2020 for breaking the AFL's return-to-play protocols, which featured a trip to a Gold Coast strip club and ended with a fight outside a kebab shop.

Martyn spent three years on Richmond's list after being selected with pick 44 at the 2019 draft.

The midfielder/defender played all three of his career AFL games last season, a year he was also awarded the Guinane Medal as Richmond VFL best and fairest.

The Tigers brought in Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period to boost their midfield.