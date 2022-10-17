Players complete the 2km time trial during the 2022 AFL State Draft Combine on October 9, 2022 in Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER an unprecedented reshuffle of the top picks in this year's NAB AFL Draft, the window for clubs trading draft selections is now open for the next month.

The early order of this year's draft was turned on its head through the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, with selections No.1, 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8 all changing hands.

North Melbourne's trading of the No.1 selection to Greater Western Sydney was the first time the No.1 pick had been traded since 2001, when Fremantle traded it to Hawthorn.

The Giants have moved up the board with an eye on Vic Country tall forward Aaron Cadman, with Victorian pair Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw likely in the sights of North Melbourne with picks No.2 and 3.

Aaron Cadman during testing at the 2022 AFL Draft Combine at Margaret Court Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

The Roos will be open to offers for pick No.3 during the pick swaps window, with St Kilda having made a late play for the choice on the final day of the trade period by offering pick No.9 and Hunter Clark.

The draft pick swaps trade period started on Monday and will close at 5pm on Tuesday, November 15, nearly two weeks before the opening night of the draft on Monday, November 28. Clubs will then be able to trade selections once the draft starts at Marvel Stadium.

The fortnight gap between the end of the pick swaps window and draft night allows clubs to arrange pick swap possibilities and then pull the trigger in certain circumstances.

Clubs will be able to trade all the way through the opening night of the draft, and then have another pre-draft pick swaps window for 45 minutes before the second night of the draft, where there has traditionally been a demand for selections at the start of the second round.

Brisbane could look to gather more draft points to ensure it is well stocked to match bids for father-son pair Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher, while Sydney is also interested in bundling its two first-round picks (No.14 and 17) to see if it can push inside the early part of the draft.

Carlton, too, is another club who could be busy in the pick swaps space, with the Blues open to pushing up the board or potentially finding another pick between their No.10 and 29 selections.