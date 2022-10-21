TWELVE premiership players, 10 All-Australians and more than 5200 games of AFL experience make up our Retired Best 22 for the 2022 season.

Some of the greatest players of the modern era are part of the retiring class this year and AFL.com.au has assembled a star-studded 22 of players who said farewell this season.

The team includes a total of 23 premiership victories, 25 All-Australian blazers and 13 best-and-fairest awards.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

The highlight of the Retired Best 22 is the midfield, with Geelong's Joel Selwood, Sydney's Josh Kennedy and Fremantle's David Mundy to receive the hit-outs from Essendon, Port Adelaide and St Kilda giant Paddy Ryder at our hypothetical centre bounce.

The 22 features five club captains – Selwood, Kennedy, Mundy, Jarryn Geary and Ben McEvoy – while West Coast's Josh Kennedy (two Coleman medals) and AFLCA Champion Player award winners Dan Hannebery and Robbie Gray add even more accolades to this decorated side.

Seventeen of the 22 played more than 200 games in their careers, with an average of 240 games per player.

The strength of the side is underlined by the retired players who did not make the cut, with there being no room for Stefan Martin, Devon Smith, Mitch Brown, Majak Daw, Dean Kent, Callum Sinclair or Colin O'Riordan.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Mitch Robinson were not considered for selection given they've expressed an intention to continue their careers next season.

RETIRED BEST 22 OF 2022

B: Jarryn Geary, Jordan Roughead, Luke Brown

HB: Shaun Higgins, Michael Hurley, Liam Shiels

C: Dan Hannebery, David Mundy, Shane Edwards

HF: Robbie Gray, Tom Lynch, Josh Caddy

F: Steven Motlop, Josh J. Kennedy, Luke Dahlhaus

Foll: Paddy Ryder, Joel Selwood, Josh P. Kennedy

I/C: Ben McEvoy, Jack Redden, Kane Lambert, Matt De Boer

Backs

Jarryn Geary (St Kilda)

Club captain, 207 games

Jordan Roughead (Western Bulldogs, Collingwood)

Premiership player (2016), 201 games

Luke Brown (Adelaide)

189 games

Jordan Roughead celebrates the 2016 premiership triumph with the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

Half-backs

Shaun Higgins (Western Bulldogs, North Melbourne, Geelong)

All-Australian (2018), B&F winner (2017, 2018), 260 games

Michael Hurley (Essendon)

All-Australian (2015, 2017), 194 games

Liam Shiels (Hawthorn)

Premiership player (2013, 2014, 2015), 255 games

Michael Hurley at Essendon training on August 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Centres

Dan Hannebery (Sydney, St Kilda)

Premiership player (2012), All-Australian (2013, 2015, 2016), AFLCA Champion Player (2015), 224 games

David Mundy (Fremantle)

All-Australian (2015), B&F winner (2010), club captain, 376 games

Shane Edwards (Richmond)

Premiership player (2017, 2019, 2020), All-Australian (2018), 303 games

David Mundy is chaired from the ground after Fremantle's loss to Collingwood in the 2022 semi-final. Picture: Getty Images

Half forwards

Robbie Gray (Port Adelaide)

All-Australian (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018), B&F winner (2014, 2015, 2016), AFLCA Champion Player (2014), 271 games

Tom Lynch (St Kilda, Adelaide, North Melbourne)

158 games

Josh Caddy (Gold Coast, Geelong, Richmond)

Premiership player (2017, 2019), 174 games

Josh Caddy in action for Richmond against Sydney in round six, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Forwards

Steven Motlop (Geelong, Port Adelaide)

217 games

Josh J. Kennedy (Carlton, West Coast)

Premiership player (2018), Coleman Medal (2015, 2016), All-Australian (2015, 2016, 2017), 293 games

Luke Dahlhaus (Western Bulldogs, Geelong)

Premiership player (2016), 225 games

Steven Motlop celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide against North Melbourne in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Rucks

Paddy Ryder (Essendon, Port Adelaide, St Kilda)

All-Australian (2017), B&F winner (2017), 281 games

Joel Selwood (Geelong) (c)

Premiership player (2007, 2009, 2011, 2022), All-Australian (2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017), B&F winner (2010, 2013, 2014), club captain, 355 games

Josh P. Kennedy (Hawthorn, Sydney)

Premiership player (2012), All-Australian (2012, 2014, 2016), B&F winner (2012, 2015, 2016), club captain, 290 games

Josh P. Kennedy walks a lap of honour after announcing his retirement before the round 22 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Interchange

Ben McEvoy (St Kilda, Hawthorn)

Premiership player (2014, 2015), club captain, 252 games

Jack Redden (Brisbane, West Coast)

Premiership player (2018), 263 games

Kane Lambert (Richmond)

Premiership player (2017, 2019, 2020), 135 games

Matt de Boer (Fremantle, GWS Giants)

211 games