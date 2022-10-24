Shane Edwards is chaired off following Richmond's 2022 elimination final loss to Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

RECENTLY retired triple premiership player Shane Edwards has secured his first job since retiring, joining Adelaide's off-field staff.

Edwards was unveiled today as the Crows' Indigenous Player Development Manager while he will also be part of Adelaide's recruiting team.

Originally from South Australia, Edwards was drafted by Richmond from North Adelaide in 2006.

Shane Edwards acknowledges the fans after playing his 300th game during Richmond's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

He played 303 games for the Tigers, including their premiership wins in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

One of the most respected Indigenous figures in the game, Edwards has also been part of Richmond's recruiting team in recent years.

"I think I've got a bit to offer in that department (Indigenous Player Development), regardless of whether it's my job title or not, I would always be keen on helping out in that space," Edwards said. "It's something I'm very passionate about and looking forward to.

"And I've been working in the recruiting department at Richmond for the past four or five years so it's always been a focus to try to move into that space when I finished playing.

"Myself and my partner Sam have always had that want to go back to Adelaide so we are glad to be making the move now.

Shane Edwards with partner Samantha and daughter Mya in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"There were a lot of connections that drew me to the club, not to mention the exciting players that I will get to work with at Adelaide."

Adam Kelly, Adelaide's Head of Football, said Edwards's role in a highly-successful period at the Tigers made him an ideal candidate.

"His decorated playing career is obvious ... but just as impressive is his standing in the game and reputation as a highly respected football person and proud Indigenous man," Kelly said.