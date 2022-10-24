Tom Hawkins and Isaac Smith celebrate a Geelong goal in round one against Essendon at the MCG on March 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has re-signed five premiership players – Tom Hawkins, Zach Tuohy, Isaac Smith, Zach Guthrie and Tom Atkins – as the premiers continue to finalise the list at GMHBA Stadium, following a busy trade period.

The Cats recruited three former first-round draft picks – Jack Bowes, Tanner Bruhn and Ollie Henry – in the weeks after the retirement of club great Joel Selwood, following the Cats' 81-point win over Sydney in last month's Grand Final.

Hawkins has signed a new contract to play on for a 17th season at GMHBA Stadium, after producing one of the finest seasons of his 327-game career.

The power of Hawkins hits twice in back-to-back ruck lessons Tom Hawkins earns the first two goals of the Grand Final after some typically brilliant work in these ruck contests

The 34-year-old was named All-Australian for the fifth time – and the fourth year in succession – and All-Australian captain for the first time, before finishing third in the Carji Greeves Medal following a season where he booted 67 goals from 25 games to finish third in the Coleman Medal.

THE GF MOMENT Hawkins' brute power blows Swans away

Only Selwood (355 games) and Corey Enright (332 games) have played more games for the club than Hawkins, while Gary Ablett Snr. (1021 goals) and Doug Wade (834 goals) are the only two players who have kicked more goals than his career tally of 732 goals.

Tom Hawkins celebrates with Geelong fans after the Cats' win in the 2022 Grand Final against Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawkins had made it clear for much of this season that he wanted to go around again in 2023. That deal is now official, along with veteran half-back Tuohy who has finalised a deal for 2023 that could see him break Jim Stynes' longstanding Irish games record of 264 games.

The 32-year-old finished sixth in the Carji Greeves Medal after playing 24 games for Chris Scott's side in a season where he showed he still has plenty left to offer at AFL level.

Zach Tuohy celebrates after the Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Atkins wasn't out of contract until the end of next season, but has been rewarded for his career-best season in 2022 with a new deal that will see him remain at Kardinia Park until at least the end of 2025.

The 27-year-old finished fifth in the best and fairest after being moved to a role in the midfield and also received the Tom Harley best clubman award following a standout season.

Guthrie also received a two-year extension after the best season of his career to date, securing his future at Geelong until at least the end of 2024.

After playing 33 games across his first five seasons at the Cats, Guthrie played 21 games this year, including the final 18 games in a row.

Brothers Zach and Cam Guthrie celebrate after Geelong won the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Much like Hawkins and Tuohy, Smith was assured of his future beyond this season weeks ago, but has now formally re-signed with the club.

The four-time premiership wingman will turn 34 before the end of the year, but has played 48 of 49 games since crossing from Hawthorn at the end of 2020.

Smith produced his best performance in the hoops in his most recent performance, earning the Norm Smith Medal after kicking three goals from 32 disposals against the Swans.

Smith saves most special game for last to claim Norm Isaac Smith notches three goals in one of his all-time best performances to be awarded the Norm Smith Medal

After being plucked out of the VFL as a 21-year-old, Smith has now played 258 games and could still reach 300 games if he continues at this pace, which would be a remarkable feat given he didn't make his debut until the age of 22.