Port Adelaide and Adelaide have a couple of big inclusions for Thursday night's Showdown

Connor Rozee and Daniel Curtin. Pictures: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide captain Connor Rozee says he's surprised to overcome a hamstring scare and be set to play against Adelaide on Thursday night.

Barring any mishaps at Wednesday training, Rozee will lead the Power into the Showdown against a Crows side featuring highly touted draftee Daniel Curtin.

The Power skipper, who failed to finish last Friday night's 10-point win against St Kilda because of a hamstring concern, says he's now feeling fine.

"I did some testing today and got through everything," Rozee told reporters on Tuesday.

"A little bit surprising - after the game I thought it might be a little bit sore.

"But during the game I knew it wasn't anything major, it was more a precaution (to come off).

Connor Rozee leaves the field during Port Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I will do some more strides (on Wednesday) and if it's not feeling 100 per cent then I will say.

"But at the moment, I am feeling really good - so good to go."

The Crows on Tuesday confirmed an AFL debut for Curtin - the club manoeuvred up the draft last year to select the 19-year-old with pick eight.

Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson said the teenager had the ability, and mentality, to thrive in a match between the fierce South Australian rivals.

"He has been just a massive worker since he's got to the club late last year," Dawson told reporters.

"He's got plenty of tricks but he's a really talented, hard-working guy.

"We're really excited to see what he can bring Thursday night and going forward.

"He will handle it really well.

"He's one of those guys that was in the limelight for the last few years about potentially being a No.1 pick and he was a top-10 pick, so he's had that extra pressure even before he has played his first game.

"He's definitely built for these types of games."

While Rozee is set to appear, the Power must fill two spots caused by injuries to Aliir Aliir (concussion) and Sam Powell-Pepper, who requires a knee reconstruction.

Utility Jeremy Finlayson is available after serving a three-game ban for making a homophobic slur towards an opponent.

"He has done all the steps that he needs," Rozee said of Finlayson.

Jeremy Finlayson in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval in Gather Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Over the last couple of weeks, the boys have been really supportive around the club.

"We understand that he did the wrong thing.

"And from that point, he has done all the things that he needs to tick off ... to grow and learn as a person.

"I'm sure if he gets his opportunity this week, he will grasp it with both hands."