Zach Tuohy celebrates after the Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG veteran Zach Tuohy has officially re-signed for 2023 after recommitting to another season before he returned to Ireland following the premiership win last month.

The 32-year-old played his 250th game in the Grand Final triumph over Sydney in September, collecting 21 disposals in the 81-point win at the MCG.

In the rooms after the win, Tuohy told AFL.com.au that the deal was as good as done with his management agreeing to a new contract with Geelong list boss Andrew Mackie.

Geelong is set to announce Tuohy's contract extension on Monday.

Mark O’Connor and Zach Tuohy celebrate after Geelong won the 2022 Grand Final against Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Only one Irishman – Tadhg Kennelly with Sydney in 2005 – had won the ultimate prize before Tuohy and compatriot Mark O'Connor made that number three a month ago.

Now Tuohy is on track to surpass the Irish games record held by the late Jim Stynes, who won a Brownlow Medal, four best and fairests and All-Australian selection twice during his 264-game career with Melbourne.

IRISH PRIDE Tuohy pays homage to Emerald Isle roots

Tuohy has played 130 games for Geelong across six seasons, since crossing from Carlton after playing 120 games for the Blues.

Only five players from the Emerald Isle have played more than 100 games – Kennelly (197 games), Pearce Hanley (169 games) and Sean Wight (150 games) are the others – while five others have played at least 50 games.

Tadhg Kennelly playing for Ireland against Australia in the International Rules Series in 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

Conor McKenna has signalled his intentions to return to the AFL after returning home during the coronavirus pandemic, following a successful stint at Essendon where he played 73 games for the Bombers and emerged as a star.

Geelong, Brisbane and Port Adelaide have all been linked to the 26-year-old, who led County Tyrone to an All-Ireland win after his return.

Just weeks after winning the flag, O'Connor played Gaelic football for his home side Dingle in the Kerry Senior Football County Championship earlier this month.

A large group of Geelong players were on hand to watch the 25-year-old in action, including premiership teammates Mark Blicavs, Zach Guthrie and Jack Henry. Many have travelled across to Ireland for Tuohy's wedding reception.

Tuohy underwent a four-week trial with Carlton in 2009 before joining the club later that year via pick No.73 in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft. Only Richmond superstar Dustin Martin has played more games from that draft class.

Now 14 years on, Tuohy is locked in for season No.15 in the AFL. And he might have more than one more left in the tank.

MOST AFL GAMES BY IRISHMAN

1. Jim Stynes (Melbourne) – 264

2. Zach Tuohy (Carlton/Geelong) – 250*

3. Tadhg Kennelly (Sydney) – 197

4. Pearce Hanley (Brisbane/Gold Coast) – 169

5. Sean Wight (Melbourne) – 150

6. Setanta O hAilpan (Carlton/GWS) – 88

7. Mark O'Connor (Geelong) 87*

8. Conor McKenna (Essendon) 79

9. Marty Clarke (Collingwood) 73

10. Conor Nash (Hawthorn) 50*