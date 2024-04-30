Join Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey for AFL Round Table ahead of a huge weekend of footy

Jeremy Cameron and Sam De Koning after Geelong's win over Carlton in R7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and an AFL Daily Round Table debutant Cal Twomey (filling in for Damian Barrett) as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round eight.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

Check back on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.

* The most impressive aspects of Geelong's 7-0 start to the season

* The unsung heroes that have propelled the Cats to the top of the table

* Darcy Jones BURST onto the AFL scene last Thursday in Canberra for the Giants

* Can anyone believe Jake Waterman is third on the Coleman medal tally?

* Rory Sloane, a universally loved champion around the league

* Swans forced to respond to more Sam Wicks rumours

* The selection at the Swans is the most intriguing storyline this week coming up against the Giants

* Rivalries coming up in Round 8 spark the question about favourite rivalries

* Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG will be an early final

* Nat's "embarrassing" moment with Lance Franklin on the weekend

