SYDNEY has delisted injury-plagued ruckman Sam Naismith as well as small forwards Ben Ronke and James Bell.

Naismith has had a horror run with injury since joining the Swans in 2012, with his three ACL repairs restricting him to just 30 senior games in almost a decade at the club.

He's played just two games since 2017 and despite having hopes of reviving his AFL career at the Swans, he has been informed that he will not be offered a new contract.

Ronke burst onto the scene with a bag of seven goals against Hawthorn in 2018 in what was just his third AFL game.

He has also battled a series of injuries during his career and played 44 senior games for the Swans, including eight this year, kicking 39 goals.

Bell, a 2017 rookie draft selection, played 28 senior games either as a midfielder or up forward. He enjoyed his best season in 2021, playing 12 games, including Sydney's elimination final against Greater Western Sydney.

"Sam, James, and Ben have all made played important roles in our program over a number of years," Swans footy boss Charlie Gardiner said.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

"Sam has unfortunately faced significant injury setbacks over the past five seasons, undergoing three ACL repairs.

"Over the journey he has shown enormous dedication and resilience during his rehabilitation and training.

"James showed potential at AFL level featuring in 12 games in 2021 including the finals series. He has also displayed strong performances at VFL where he has continued to develop his game.

James Bell celebrates a goal for Sydney against Essendon in May, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Ben also faced considerable injury setbacks over the past three seasons, but managed to play some consistent football at VFL level this year. We have all admired his commitment to overcome some of his injury challenges.

"We thank Ben, James and Sam for their very valuable contributions to our club. They have been popular members of the squad and will always be a part of the Swans family. On behalf of everyone at the Swans, I wish them all the very best for the future."

Naismith played 15 games in 2017 as Sydney's main ruck option, showing a glimpse of his potential, but his horror injury run continued.

He was placed on the club's inactive list earlier this year after he underwent more surgery when the 2020 operation to repair his damaged knee failed.

Sam Naismith during a Sydney training session at Lakeside Oval on May 20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking to AFL.com.au last month, the 30-year-old had expressed a desire to continue his career.

"I just want to play round one, I just want to play footy again," he said.

"The amount of time and work I've put in over this 15 or 16 months is going to lead up to me playing regular footy.

"Possibly a benefit for myself is I haven't played AFL footy for five years or so, so the rest of my body is great.

"I don't have busted hands, fingers and shoulders so I feel like that might be an ace up the sleeve coming into the next couple of years."