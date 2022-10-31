Zane Trew (left) and Isiah Winder celebrate a win during an AAMI Community Series match on March 7, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast duo Zane Trew and Isiah Winder may still be at the Eagles next season despite being delisted on Monday.

In announcing Jamaine Jones has been elevated to the club's senior list, the Eagles also confirmed both Trew and Winder have been removed from the list, but indicated they may instead be picked up in next month's 2022 NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Injury-plagued Trew has played just two games for the Eagles since being picked up in the 2020 rookie draft, while Winder has managed seven senior games since he was picked up at No.57 in the 2020 national draft.

"While it is disappointing for Zane and Isiah, they remain a chance to return to the club via the rookie draft at the end of November," football manager Gavin Bell said in a statement on Monday.

Jamaine Jones in action during round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jones, meanwhile, has been rewarded for a strong 2022 with a spot on the club's senior list.

Jones played seven games for Geelong before joining the Eagles as a supplementary list selection in 2020 and played 18 games this year to finish ninth in the club's best-and-fairest.

Originally a small forward, Jones has found a home as a defender at the Eagles this year.

"It is great to be able to reward Jamaine for his strong season," said football manager Gavin Bell.

"He has been a vibrant part of our group since arriving in 2020 and his adaptability was on show throughout last season."