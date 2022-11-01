ALASTAIR Clarkson has reported for his first day as North Melbourne coach.

The four-time Hawthorn premiership coach was contractually unable to begin with the club before October 31, the date that his existing deal with the Hawks expired, and started on Wednesday due to the Melbourne Cup holiday.

Clarkson remains at the centre of an independent investigation into allegations of racism during his time at Hawthorn, and had initially been expected to delay his November 1 start date at North Melbourne.

North president Dr Sonja Hood announced last week that Clarkson would commence as anticipated, saying the Kangaroos board had ticked off his return as he cooperates with the ongoing investigation.

Speaking on Wednesday, the 54-year-old vowed to strongly defend himself against the allegations.

"At the minute they are just allegations and we're going to defend ourselves pretty strongly in the investigation. Like anyone in this world, until the allegations are proven you should be able to get on and live your life," Clarkson said.

"All we do know is there have been three or four clubs in the competition over the last 20 years that have been really, really strong clubs and really, really successful clubs. Those clubs have all had magnificent cultures and Hawthorn has been one of those.

"I'd be very, very surprised if we weren't able to put a really strong case forward that these allegations have been reported in a different way than we saw them when we were at the club."

North Melbourne president Sonja Hood and Alastair Clarkson during a media opportunity on August 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

A four-person investigation into Hawthorn's treatment of First Nations players during Clarkson's time at the club between 2008 and 2016 is now underway, and is expected to be completed by December 22.

Palawa woman and barrister Ms Jacqualyn Turfrey, barrister and member of the Yuin people of the south-east coast of NSW Mr Tim Goodwin, and barrister and human rights specialist Ms Julie Buxton comprise the AFL panel alongside Bernard Quinn KC.

Clarkson had previously released a pair of statements claiming he was "shocked" by the allegations and that he had "no option but to express publicly, in the strongest and most emphatic terms possible, that I did not behave in the manner claimed".

North Melbourne's first- to fourth-year players aren't expected to return for pre-season training until November 21, allowing Clarkson the next three weeks to plan for the side's summer schedule.

Clarkson is also tipped to play a significant role in the side's recruiting ahead of the NAB AFL Draft on November 28-29, with the Kangaroos currently armed with a strong suite of selections including picks No.2, 3 and 23.

Alastair Clarkson poses on his appointment as North Melbourne coach on August 19, 2022.

He will be joined in his pre-season planning by North Melbourne's new football boss Todd Viney, who agreed to a reunion with Clarkson back in August after the pair had previously worked together at Hawthorn.

The Kangaroos' former head of football, Dan McPherson, as well as assistant coaches Heath Younie and Anthony Rocca, departed Arden Street as part of Clarkson's initial overhaul of the football department.

Clarkson was announced as North Melbourne's new coach on a mega five-year deal in August following the sacking of David Noble, but was unable to begin before October 31 as he was still being paid out by Hawthorn.

CAL TWOMEY'S PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Top draft prospects' October ranking

He had previously coached the Hawks for 17 years, but left with one season remaining on his contract, guiding the club to the 2008 flag before a three-peat of premierships in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

North Melbourne is coming off back-to-back wooden spoon seasons and has won just nine games in its past three campaigns, finishing on the bottom of the ladder in 2022 with a dismal 2-20 record.