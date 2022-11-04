THESE are the picks that make the Trade Period tick.
While a total of 31 players switched clubs during the recent Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, there were also 90 draft selections that changed hands.
The most were third-round picks, with 21 selections located in the draft's third round (which falls between picks No.39 and 58) moved during the eight-day Trade Period. Teams then moved 16 second-round selections, the next highest.
TRADE TRACKER Every pick swap and free agency move
Future fourth-round picks have recently become the butt of some Trade Period jokes, with 13 shifted during the player movement window.
Clubs were most apprehensive to part with future first-round picks, with only four traded away during the window. It was the joint-fewest of any group of selections.
Melbourne received one from Fremantle in a deal for Luke Jackson, North Melbourne received one from Port Adelaide as part of the Jason Horne-Francis mega trade, Greater Western Sydney received one from Richmond in exchange for Jacob Hopper, while the Western Bulldogs received one from Brisbane when Josh Dunkley departed.
In contrast, 11 first-round picks from this year's NAB AFL Draft changed hands. Only one of the current top-five selections is still owned by the side that it began with (Essendon at pick No.4).
Clubs can continue trading picks right up until the national draft on November 28-29, while teams can also exchange picks live on draft night.
THE MOST PICKS TO SWAP HANDS
21 third-round picks
16 second-round picks
13 future fourth-round picks
11 first-round picks
11 future second-round picks
10 future third-round picks
4 fourth-round picks
4 future first-round picks