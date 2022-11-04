Luke Jackson after being traded to Fremantle on October 10, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

THESE are the picks that make the Trade Period tick.

While a total of 31 players switched clubs during the recent Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, there were also 90 draft selections that changed hands.

The most were third-round picks, with 21 selections located in the draft's third round (which falls between picks No.39 and 58) moved during the eight-day Trade Period. Teams then moved 16 second-round selections, the next highest.

TRADE TRACKER Every pick swap and free agency move

Future fourth-round picks have recently become the butt of some Trade Period jokes, with 13 shifted during the player movement window.

Clubs were most apprehensive to part with future first-round picks, with only four traded away during the window. It was the joint-fewest of any group of selections.

Melbourne received one from Fremantle in a deal for Luke Jackson, North Melbourne received one from Port Adelaide as part of the Jason Horne-Francis mega trade, Greater Western Sydney received one from Richmond in exchange for Jacob Hopper, while the Western Bulldogs received one from Brisbane when Josh Dunkley departed.

Jason Horne-Francis poses at Alberton Oval after joining Port Adelaide from North Melbourne. Picture: @PAFC Twitter

In contrast, 11 first-round picks from this year's NAB AFL Draft changed hands. Only one of the current top-five selections is still owned by the side that it began with (Essendon at pick No.4).

Clubs can continue trading picks right up until the national draft on November 28-29, while teams can also exchange picks live on draft night.

THE MOST PICKS TO SWAP HANDS

21 third-round picks

16 second-round picks

13 future fourth-round picks

11 first-round picks

11 future second-round picks

10 future third-round picks

4 fourth-round picks

4 future first-round picks