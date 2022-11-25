THE INTRIGUE at the top of the NAB AFL Draft order continues, with Essendon and Hawthorn holding late interviews with highly rated prospects Mattaes Phillipou and Elijah Tsatas in recent days.

South Australian midfielder Phillipou was flown to Victoria earlier this week to meet with both clubs, as the Bombers weigh up calling his name with pick No.4 and the Hawks consider him at pick No.6.

The 192cm goalkicking onballer has enjoyed a standout season at under-18s level with SANFL side Woodville-West Torrens, averaging 28 disposals and kicking 12 goals from eight matches.

He toured Essendon's facilities and met with coach Brad Scott, before also holding a late meeting with Hawthorn and its coach Sam Mitchell ahead of Monday night's highly anticipated national draft.

'Confident' Phillipou believes it's Bombers or Hawks Exciting SA draft prospect Mattaes Phillipou is gearing up for a likely move interstate and describes his tours of Essendon and Hawthorn

"The Hangar was sick. I didn't realise they had a basketball court. I was thinking that was enough, they'd sold their case. I'm ready," Phillipou told AFL.com.au's Draft Countdown.

"I didn't have to do too much talking with Hawthorn because their list manager Mark McKenzie used to play for Woodville-West Torrens, so him and dad just spoke for hours on end in the car.

"Both were excellent. I couldn't say one was better than the other. They were both professional and it was awesome meeting both of the coaches. Both facilities were excellent as well, so it was a great experience.

"I couldn't take too much out of it. Both were playing their cards pretty close to their chest."

Tsatas also met with Essendon and its new coach Scott on Tuesday this week, with the talented 187cm Oakleigh Chargers midfielder enjoying a fantastic junior campaign where he averaged 33.8 disposals per game.

Draft prospect: Elijah Tsatas Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Elijah Tsatas

"It was awesome," Tsatas told AFL.com.au's Draft Countdown.

"It was an awesome experience and meeting Brad was awesome. He's really confident and positive that the club can go forward in a good way. If it falls that way, then I'd be super keen."