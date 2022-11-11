IT'S time to get ready for AFL.com.au's comprehensive coverage of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.

AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app will again be the No.1 destination for all things draft, with a huge week of coverage starting with the return of NAB AFL Draft Countdown on Thursday, November 24.

It all leads up to Draft Night Live, where you'll be able to see all the picks as they happen across the two-night event at Marvel Stadium.

And it all wraps up with the Rookie Draft on Wednesday November 30, where some familiar faces will look to get an AFL lifeline.

NAB AFL Draft Countdown

Thursday, November 24

12pm-2pm AEDT

Friday, November 25

12pm-2pm AEDT

Sunday, November 27

6.30pm-8pm AEDT

Monday, November 28

12pm-2pm

Get ready for this year's Draft with NAB AFL Draft Night Countdown, as Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge set the scene for the main event.

Across four shows, the pair will be joined by draft prospects, club recruiters, senior coaches, player agents and more special guests as AFL.com.au counts down to Monday night.

Get all the latest news on who is going where, a special look at Cal's eagerly-anticipated Phantom Draft plus more insights and fun across the week in the lead-up to the draft itself.

Draft Countdown will be live streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app, while you can catch-up on demand with exclusive videos as well as a podcast version of the show in our Road to the Draft and AFL Exchange feeds.

Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Sydney's Kinnear Beatson on NAB AFL Draft Countdown in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NAB AFL Draft Night Live

Monday, November 28 and Tuesday, November 29

From 6.30pm AEDT

Don't miss a single pick this year with NAB AFL Draft Night Live, which will be live streamed across two massive nights on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app.

Join Cal Twomey, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge as they bring you all the drama and analysis live from Marvel Stadium, while Sarah Olle will have all the reaction and interviews with draftees and recruiters.

Monday night will feature all of the first-round selections before the rest of the draft takes place on Tuesday, with AFL.com.au providing full coverage as the picks roll in.

Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

NAB AFL Rookie Draft Live

Wednesday, November 30

3pm AEDT

The big name young guns have been snapped up, but who will be the next rookie list success story?

Join Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards as overlooked youngsters, some familiar faces and delisted AFL players get a footy lifeline.