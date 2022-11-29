A TOTAL of 59 players had their names called out across the past two days in the NAB AFL Draft.

Take a look below at who your club picked, and remember to click the links on each player's name to get their full profiles and watch video highlights of them in action.

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

17. Max Michalanney (F/S, matched Sydney's bid)

43. Billy Dowling

50. Hugh Bond

What the club says:

"We are obviously thrilled to get Max back into to the Club, our coaches know him well, they’ve watched plenty of his vision and have seen him at training. He’s an all-round defender who can play on different types of opponents which will add great flexibility to our squad. He’s also a very good athlete with strong agility, at a touch over 190cm to be able to play effectively on smaller opponents is testament to that." - Adelaide recruiting boss Hamish Ogilvie

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

2. Will Ashcroft (F/S, matched North Melbourne's bid)

12. Jaspa Fletcher (F/S, matched Western Bulldogs' bid)

What the club says:

"We are enormously excited to officially welcome Will into the Lions’ den. After an outstanding junior career though the pathway system, Will completed this in 2002 with an exceptional under 18 season, leading the Dragons to the NAB League flag and Vic Metro to victory in the National Championships. Will is not only a very talented, super competitive player, but a young man who plays with a really strong team ethos and will be a fantastic addition to our squad in 2023 and beyond. Prolific across all levels he has competed in this year, I am sure everyone in and around the Club is looking forward to seeing Will pull on the Lions jumper next season." - Brisbane national recruiting manager Stephen Conole

Will Aschroft after being selected by Brisbane at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

11. Oliver Hollands

30. Lachlan Cowan

32. Jaxon Binns

47. Harry Lemmey

What the club says:

"We’re delighted that we were able to call out Ollie’s name on draft night to welcome him to our football club. He’s one of the best two-way runners in his draft class, as we saw in testing both pre- and post-season. He knows how to find the football and he can play a number of positions. But first and foremost, Ollie is a competitor. He does whatever he can for his team and he leaves nothing to chance: he’s a strong character both on and off the field." - Carlton list boss Nick Austin, on Hollands

Oliver Hollands receives his Carlton jumper from Sam Walsh at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

19. Ed Allan

28. Jakob Ryan

48. Joe Richards

What the club says:

"He (Ryan) was close (to being taken on Monday night), until Ed was there. He was one of three or four players that were there and we were really confident, we went into today with about six or seven players. We were hopeful, we weren't confident, but it was really pleasing. He plays that sort of Nick Haynes-type role, there was a lot of interest in that pick which would suggest there was a lot of interest in Jakob." - Collingwood national recruiting manager Derek Hine

The moment Ed Allan became part of the Magpie Army.



Special 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/My6nB9aXBY — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 28, 2022

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

5. Elijah Tsatas

25. Lewis Hayes

45. Alwyn Davey jnr (F/S, matched Hawthorn's bid)

54. Jayden Davey (F/S)

What the club says:

"We’re really excited. We think [Tsatas] is a fabulous player and we are wrapt to have him. He is exactly what we wanted in our midfield. He’s 188cm, he has great speed, great balance and he is high ended – won the best and fairest from six games so we are chuffed to get him. A lot of people had him in the top three or four on talent and he has been a player that has performed at an extremely high level as a junior." - Essendon list boss Adrian Dodoro

Elijah Tsatas after being picked by Essendon at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

33. Hugh Davies

41. Tom Emmett

42. Max Knobel

57. Corey Wagner

What the club says:

"We feel like we've addressed our needs. We're really happy to get Hugh Davies in, he's a key back who we think is going to develop really well under Alex (Pearce) and Brennan Cox. We're rapt to get him in. Max is a really developing type, but he improved so much this year and he's a monster at 206cm and we think he's still growing. Our mature agers, taking the long road has given them more of an appreciation for the game. Both [Tom Emmett and Corey Wagner] have said from day one they're not taking a back seat, not waiting, they're just coming in and are going to make the most of every day." - Fremantle head of player personnel David Walls

Watch the highlights of our no.57 pick, Corey Wagner! #foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/LbjnmClpDN — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) November 29, 2022

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

8. Jhye Clark

52. Phoenix Foster

What the club says:

“We’re really excited to add a player of Jhye’s calibre to our Club. He’s had an exceptional 12 months, leading both the Falcons and Vic Country, while also playing some terrific football himself. We love his competitive nature, and his leadership traits as an 18 year old are really encouraging. We think Jhye will be a terrific addition to the Geelong Football Club and has the potential to be a very good player for a long time.” - Geelong recruiting manager Stephen Wells

Jhye Clark after being selected by Geelong at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

6. Bailey Humphrey

What the club says:

"It’s really exciting for our football club to bring in a dynamic player like Bailey who can really complement our current midfield group, but can play forward too and hit the scoreboard. Bailey is a powerful player but also has extremely strong character and comes with great leadership qualities. We’re confident Bailey will be able to establish himself within our group and be a Gold Coast player for a long time." - Gold Coast recruiting boss Kall Burns

Bailey Humphrey receives his Gold Coast jumper from Touk Miller at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

1. Aaron Cadman

16. Harry Rowston (matched Sydney's bid)

21. Darcy Jones

22. Max Gruzewski

34. Toby McMullin

What the club says:

"Aaron had a really strong year this year where he impacted consistently for both the GWV Rebels and Vic Country. He is a mobile key forward who can get up the ground as well as impact closer to goal. We felt through the interview process that Aaron was a great fit for our footy club. When we combined that with his talent and how hard it is to find good young key forwards, we felt it was worthwhile trading up to guarantee we didn’t miss out on him." - GWS recruiting boss Adrian Caruso

No.1 pick Aaron Cadman after being selected by GWS at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

7. Cameron Mackenzie

18. Josh Weddle

37. Henry Hustwaite

46. Jack O'Sullivan

51. Bailey MacDonald

What the club says:

"Cam's been fantastic this year. He's playing inside and outside as a midfielder, he's been a really consistent performer. He's getting mid-20 possessions. The thing for Cam is his ability to rise from NAB League to under-18 nationals as well for Vic Metro and then had a very good year at Brighton in school footy as well. We were just really impressed with Cam, obviously with his playing performances, but as a character we think he's a great fit for our footy club." - Hawthorn recruiting manager Mark McKenzie

Cameron Mackenzie after being picked by Hawthorn at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

15. Matt Jefferson

38. Jed Adams

What the club says:

"I think [Matt Jefferson and Jacob van Rooyen] complement each other, they're very different. Matty, he's a little bit more mobile, he gets up the ground, he's got good speed, not that Jacob doesn't have all those facets as well, but he's a good contested mark, he's good on the lead, and he's a goalscorer. He scores goals in every game he plays, he doesn't need many opportunities to score goals and we think they're just slightly different in their styles and they should complement each other." - Melbourne recruiting boss Jason Taylor

Get to know top prospect Matt Jefferson, a promising key forward who overcame a leg fracture in 2022 to be a likely high pick at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

3. Harry Sheezel

4. George Wardlaw

26. Brayden George

56. Cooper Harvey (F/S)

What the club says:

"As a forward, he [Sheezel] is very creative, he marks it above his head really well, he's good at ground level and he's able to kick goals from almost anywhere. He's really skilful around goals. The other thing that we really liked about Harry is he's a great teammate, he brings others into games and he celebrates goals with his teammates as well which we really like to see from a young forward. George is an inside mid who really hunts the ball. He's a really good stoppage player, he's good at ground level and he's a ferocious tackler. He's a real competitor but he's got some real attributes to get him out of stoppage as well. He's got real powerful legs to drive out of stoppage, kicks it inside 50 well and he's good overhead." - North Melbourne list and recruiting manager Brady Rawlings

George Wardlaw, Alastair Clarkson and Harry Sheezel at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

36. Tom McCallum

53. Tom Scully

59. Kyle Marshall

What the club says:

"Given we traded in guys like Junior Rioli and Jason Horne-Francis who will help impact straight away, we really targeted young talls in the draft who might take some time to develop. Tom McCallum might only be 192cm but he's got great speed and agility. He's shown all season he can play on the tall forwards and we just thought with the profile of some of the tall, lean key forwards currently in the competition, that he’ll develop into someone who can play on those types because of his athletic ability." - Fremantle national recruiting manager Geoff Parker

It didn’t take long for Tom Scully to jump into a guernsey ⚡️



Hear from the man himself 👇 pic.twitter.com/SpjO9818mj — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) November 29, 2022

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

49. Kaleb Smith

55. Steely Green

What the club says:

"Kaleb caught our eye with his elite leg speed and ability to open up the game from the back half. He also demonstrated terrific forward craft playing for Wesley College and proved to be a difficult match up with his aerial ability and nous around goal. Steely is super clean inside and can also get outside the contest with real zip. He wins his own football and brings others into the game. We think he can also play multiple roles in our system with his versatility." - Richmond recruiting boss Matt Clarke.

Introducing Kaleb Smith 🎬 pic.twitter.com/5YrJfz4IVL — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) November 29, 2022

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

10. Mattaes Phillipou

31. James Van Es

35. Olli Hotton

44. Isaac Keeler

What the club says:

"We’re thrilled to welcome James, Olli and Isaac to St Kilda. James is a big and powerful key defender who will complement our backline stocks. He’s a great athlete and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do. Olli is a strong and influential midfielder/forward complete with a great burst of power. He’s talent in front of goal and is a great addition to our list. Isaac is a talented key forward/ruck who will be a terrific asset going forward. He has promising skills for a player of his size and is able to impact games to great effect. [Phillipou] is tall, powerful midfielder who also has the ability to push forward and take a mark, and is a great athlete who performed outstandingly for both the Eagles and South Australia this year. We look forward to seeing Mattaes grow as a player and person at St Kilda and we’re excited to see what his future holds." - St Kilda list boss James Gallagher

Mattaes Phillipou after being selected by St Kilda at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

20. Jacob Konstanty

27. Cooper Vickery

40. Caleb Mitchell

What the club says:

"We had Caleb rated a lot higher. His history is really interesting - at the start of the year he wasn't even on the radar of the Murray Bushrangers but he went to his coach and said 'I want to try and play AFL footy'. He got himself super fit, got his 2km time trial down, shed a lot of weight and ended up playing for Vic Country. He's one of those guys who can get up and back on the wing - those guys who can compete in the air, and play that role, are invaluable." - Sydney recruiting boss Kinnear Beatson

Konstanty 🤝 Horse



What a moment for our new draftee!#Bloods pic.twitter.com/sPOZb7omlW — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) November 29, 2022

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

9. Reuben Ginbey

14. Elijah Hewett

23. Harry Barnett

29. Coby Burgiel

58. Noah Long

What the club says:

"When we did the trade, I think to get Reuben was the best outcome but there's enough quality there that you know you can comfortably do that trade and still get a good player. But he was certainly the preferred result so we were really relieved when it happened." - West Coast national recruiting manager Rohan O'Brien

Reuben Ginbey after being selected by West Coast at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

13. Jedd Busslinger

24. Charlie Clarke

39. Harvey Gallagher