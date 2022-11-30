Blake Drury in action for Vic Metro against the Allies on June 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has selected Oakleigh Chargers and Vic Metro onballer Blake Drury with the No.1 pick in the 2022 NAB AFL Rookie Draft, in a further boost to its midfield depth.

Gold Coast has boosted its depth with former Fremantle midfielder Connor Blakely and ex-GWS utility Jake Stein, while North reunited former Hawthorn midfielder Daniel Howe with coach Alastair Clarkson at Arden Street.

As expected, several delisted players were re-drafted by their original clubs, including Adelaide wingman Paul Seedsman, Brisbane speedster Nakia Cockatoo, contracted GWS veteran Phil Davis and North Melbourne's Kayne Turner.

Another 14 players were pre-listed as category B rookies ahead of the draft via their Academy affiliations.

WHO DID YOU PICK? The full rundown on every club's 2022 draft haul

Of the 41 available selections at the rookie draft, only 27 were used, with several clubs opting to leave spots open for potential pre-season signings under the AFL's supplemental selection period.

Of those 27 picks, 12 were used to return former rookie or senior-listed players to the same club, leaving a total of 15 players pulling on a new jumper for the first time in 2023.

There were just eight new AFL opportunities offered in the first round of the rookie draft, with Drury the first taken. Essendon selected Rhett Montgomerie at pick No.4, the Suns took Blakely at No.7 and Richmond opted for Tasmanian defender Seth Campbell at No.12.

Connor Blakely handballs at Fremantle training in January, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Fremantle snapped up 204cm VFL ruckman Liam Reidy with No.13 while Melbourne picked South Adelaide ruck/forward Will Verrall at No.14.

Sydney selected Tasmanian ruckman Cameron Owen at No.17 and Geelong capped the first round by taking local defender Oscar Murdoch with pick No.18.

DRAFT TALKING POINTS Swans' moves, Dons' easy path, Corey's chance

North joined the ruck spree by adding WAFL product Hamish Free with pick No.19, Richmond added key defender Tylar Young from its VFL program with No.26 and the Demons picked powerful forward Oliver Sestan from Xavier College and Mansfield at No.28.

Sydney's selection of SA forward Jaiden Magor at No.31 was followed by Geelong finally adding father-son rookie prospect Osca Riccardi to its list with pick No.32.

2022 NAB AFL ROOKIE DRAFT PICKS

ROUND ONE

1. North Melbourne – Blake Drury (Oakleigh Chargers U18)

2. West Coast – Isiah Winder (West Coast, re-listed)

3. GWS – Phil Davis (GWS, re-listed)

4. Essendon – Rhett Montgomerie (Central District SANFL)

5. Adelaide – Andrew McPherson (Adelaide, re-listed)

6. Hawthorn – Seamus Mitchell (Hawthorn, re-listed)

7. Gold Coast – Connor Blakely (Fremantle)

8. Port Adelaide – Dylan Williams (Port Adelaide, re-listed)

9. St Kilda – pass

10. Carlton – Ed Curnow (Carlton, re-listed)

11. Western Bulldogs - pass

12. Richmond – Seth Campbell (Tasmania Devils U18)

13. Fremantle – Liam Reidy (Frankston VFL)

14. Melbourne – Will Verrall (South Adelaide SANFL)

15. Brisbane – Ryan Lester (Brisbane, re-listed)

16. Collingwood – Cooper Murley (Collingwood, re-listed)

17. Sydney – Cameron Owen (Tasmania Devils U18)

18. Geelong – Oscar Murdoch (Geelong Falcons U18)

ROUND TWO

19. North Melbourne – Hamish Free (South Fremantle WAFL)

20. West Coast – Zane Trew (West Coast, re-listed)

21. Adelaide – Paul Seedsman (Adelaide, re-listed)

22. Hawthorn – pass

23. Gold Coast – Jake Stein (GWS)

24. St Kilda – pass

25. Western Bulldogs – pass

26. Richmond – Tylar Young (Richmond VFL)

27. Fremantle – pass

28. Melbourne – Oliver Sestan (Xavier College/Mansfield)

29. Brisbane – Nakia Cockatoo (Brisbane, re-listed)

30. Collingwood - pass

31. Sydney – Jaiden Magor (South Adelaide SANFL)

32. Geelong – Osca Riccardi (f/s, Geelong Falcons U18)

ROUND THREE

33. North Melbourne – Daniel Howe (Hawthorn)

34. Gold Coast – pass

35. Richmond – pass

36. Melbourne – pass

37. Brisbane – pass

38. Geelong – pass

ROUND FOUR

39. North Melbourne – Kayne Turner (North Melbourne, re-listed)

40. Gold Coast – pass

ROUND FIVE

41. Gold Coast – pass