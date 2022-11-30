ANOTHER 14 players have been drafted by clubs under Academy rules as category B rookies after they were overlooked in the national NAB AFL Draft.
Under AFL rules, clubs who are tied to northern Academy and Next Generation Academy players can automatically list players as category B rookies if they are not drafted in the national intake.
WHO DID YOU PICK? The full rundown on every club's 2022 draft haul
There were opportunities to take players in the pre-season draft, however all clubs with possible selections for that draft have confirmed to the AFL they wouldn't be participating in the PSD.
The list includes three players who join clubs as northern Academy players – Lloyd Johnston at the Suns, Nick Madden at the Giants and William Edwards at the Swans – and nine players as Next Generation Academy rookie pre-selections.
Exciting Essendon talent Anthony Munkara is in that group and has joined the Bombers after not being drafted on Tuesday night, while Fremantle (Conrad Williams and Josh Draper) and West Coast (Tyrell Dewar and Jordyn Baker) have both added two local prospects.
Angus McLennan has joined the Saints under Academy rules after an exciting end to the season, while Ted Clohesy (Geelong), Nathan Barkla (Port Adelaide) and Josh Bennetts (Hawthorn) have also been added by their clubs as NGA rookies.
DRAFT TALKING POINTS Swans' moves, Dons' easy path, Corey's chance
Jason Gillbee (GWS) and Shadeau Brain (Brisbane) have also been recruited as zone selections in their respective states.
Geelong nominated Osca Riccardi, the son of former star Peter, as a father-son rookie selection, meaning they could not match any bid for him if it came in the national draft at any stage but if he slipped through would then be available to automatically join the Cats as a father-son rookie, which became official on Wednesday.
PRE-LISTED ROOKIE SELECTIONS
Lloyd Johnston (Gold Coast) – Northern Academy
Nick Madden (GWS) – Northern Academy
Will Edwards (Sydney) – Northern Academy
Anthony Munkara (Essendon) – NGA
Joshua Draper (Fremantle) – NGA
Conrad Williams (Fremantle) – NGA
Joshua Bennetts (Hawthorn) – NGA
Ted Clohesy (Geelong) – NGA
Nathan Barkla (Port Adelaide) – NGA
Angus McLennan (St Kilda) – NGA
Jordyn Baker (West Coast) – NGA
Tyrell Dewar (West Coast) – NGA
Shadeau Brain (Brisbane) – QLD zone
Jason Gillbee (GWS) – NSW zone
Osca Riccardi (Geelong) – father-son