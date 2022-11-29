NORTH Melbourne has appointed Melbourne Cricket Club executive Jennifer Watt as its new CEO, replacing Ben Amarfio.

Watt has spent the past five years managing the MCC's commercial operations, and spent 14 years at the Melbourne Football Club prior to that.

She was also the recipient of the AFL's 2016 Graeme Samuel Scholarship, a $20,000 study grant awarded to outstanding football industry administrators by the AFL Commission.

Watt becomes just the second female CEO of an AFL club, following Tracey Gaudry's short-lived appointment at Hawthorn in 2017. She replaces Amarfio who departs after a turbulent three-year stint, which included successive wooden spoons in 2021 and 2022.

North Melbourne CEO Ben Amarfio and president Sonja Hood in July, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

In a letter to members, North Melbourne president Sonja Hood said Watt's arrival marked the end of a "significant period of change" at the club, headlined by the appointment of senior coach Alastair Clarkson and football boss Todd Viney.

"As we commence the Clarkson era and push towards our fifth flag for our men and first flag for our women, embark on the next phase of development at Arden St, find a long-term commercial alternative to Tasmania, and continue to work towards financial security, it was critical to choose the right CEO – a club CEO, not a football CEO or a commercial CEO," Dr Hood said.

"Someone who can work across the whole organisation to bring the notion of 'one club' to life. And with Jennifer, we are absolutely confident we have found that person. Jennifer will commence on January 23, and I’ve no doubt she’ll hit the ground running."

North Melbourne also boosted its playing list at Monday night's NAB AFL Draft when it selected Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw with picks No.3 and 4.