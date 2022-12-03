Patrick Cripps is tackled during Carlton's clash against Richmond in round 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND and Carlton will open the 2023 season in a blockbuster clash, while Geelong will begin its premiership defence against Collingwood.

In other key match-ups revealed in next year's round one fixture, new Essendon coach Brad Scott will guide his side against arch rival Hawthorn and St Kilda coach Ross Lyon will face off against his former side when the Saints host Fremantle.

The Tigers and Blues opened every season between 2015 and 2021, before a Grand Final rematch between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs took the spot earlier this year.

But the rivalry will be renewed in the opening game of 2023, played at the MCG on Thursday, March 16.

Richmond and Carlton players wrestle during their clash in round 14, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

Carlton lost all seven of those season openers to the Tigers from 2015-21, but turned the tables when it beat Richmond earlier this year in the second game of 2022.

The blockbuster opening round continues at the MCG on Friday night when the Cats and Pies lock horns, having played out two of the best games of this year.

Geelong came from 37 points down to beat Collingwood in round three before edging the Magpies, the surprise packets of the season, by a goal in a qualifying final thriller.

Every Victorian club will play in Melbourne in round one, with Alastair Clarkson's reign as North Melbourne coach beginning against West Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon and Melbourne meeting the Bulldogs at the MCG that night.

George Wardlaw, Alastair Clarkson and Harry Sheezel at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

The Saturday will also see Port Adelaide host Brisbane in the twilight fixture and Gold Coast take on this year's grand finalist Sydney at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night.

The Brad Scott era at Essendon will begin against the Hawks in a massive afternoon clash at the MCG on Sunday, March 19.

Sunday's early game will see Adam Kingsley at the helm of Greater Western Sydney for the first time against Adelaide at Giants Stadium.

The round ends with St Kilda tackling Lyon's former side Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in a mouth-watering beginning to the veteran coach's second stint at the helm of the Saints.

Ross Lyon after his official unveiling as St Kilda coach on October 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

No matches will be played at Optus Stadium in round one due to an Ed Sheeran concert, with both Fremantle and West Coast to play at home in Perth in round two.

The full fixture, with the first 15 rounds plus rounds, match-ups and locations for the rest of the season, will be released next week.

ROUND ONE, 2023

Thursday, March 16

Richmond v Carlton, MCG, 7.20pm AEDT, Seven

Friday, March 17

Geelong v Collingwood, MCG, 7.40pm AEDT, Seven

Saturday, March 18

North Melbourne v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT, Fox

Port Adelaide v Brisbane, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACDT, Fox

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 7.25pm AEDT, Seven

Gold Coast v Sydney, Metricon Stadium, 7.00pm AEST, Fox

Sunday, March 19

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide, Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT, Fox

Hawthorn v Essendon, MCG, 3.20pm AEDT, Seven

St Kilda v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEDT, Fox