ONE OF the highlights of having a full, uninterrupted draft campaign this year has been the ability for under-17 players to press their claims well in advance of their own draft dates.

It is why recruiters, fresh from completing this year's NAB AFL Draft this week, are already contemplating the talent pool for next season.

And so are we. It looks an exciting squad of prospects of a diverse range of types at the top end, with some obvious standouts on show already.

Here are 10 prospects (in alphabetical order) to watch for next year that will capture plenty of attention throughout 2023.

Nate Caddy

191cm/83kg

14/7/05

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

Forward

The nephew of Richmond's dual premiership player Josh had good exposure at under-18 level this year with the Northern Knights and Vic Metro. He can play as a marking forward, with his aerial strength catching the eye, and he also shows great athleticism in his movement around the ground.

Nate Caddy kicks the ball during the U18 Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at GMHBA Stadium on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniel Curtin

195cm/91kg

8/3/05

Claremont/Western Australia

Defender

The tall defender missed out on playing for Western Australia in the under-18 championships through injury but returned late in the year with Claremont and also featured in the NAB AFL Futures game on Grand Final day at the MCG. He was judged best afield that game after compiling 20 disposals and eight marks in a controlling display.

Daniel Curtin poses with his NAB Medal after the 2022 NAB AFL Futures match on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Zane Duursma

189cm/74kg

28/8/05

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

Forward

Duursma pieced together a brilliant highlights reel this year, kicking 31 goals from 14 games for Gippsland and also showing his talents for Vic Country and in under-17s futures games. The younger brother of Port Adelaide's Xavier is a different player – a taller marking forward who can leap, outrun and kick goals from everywhere, which he often showed. Duursma is a unique blend of traits that will have recruiters watching him as a potential top-five pick in 2023.

Eye on 2023: Brother of Port gun a goal-scoring machine Touted as a potential top-five pick next year, enjoy the very best highlights of 2023 NAB AFL Draft prospect Zane Duursma

Mitchell Edwards

205cm/85kg

2/6/05

Peel Thunder/Western Australia

Ruckman

Edwards got a taste of things for Western Australia this year and at his size and athleticism shapes as big watch for clubs next year. Edwards played in Peel Thunder's WAFL colts premiership side and should be a dominant player in his draft season, and he can get around the ground and have a say on things too.

Mitchell Edwards in action during the U18 Championships clash between Western Australia and Vic Country at GMHBA Stadium on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Lorenz

186cm

19/5/05

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder

The grandson of Hawthorn great Graham Arthur, Lorenz finished his season showing his poise with a polished display on Grand Final day in the under-17s futures game. Can weave through traffic, run well and also use his pinpoint left-foot kicking to create the play in the midfield.

Will Lorenz celebrates a goal during the U17 AFL Pathways match between Vic Metro and Queensland at Highgate Reserve on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Colby McKercher

181cm/72kg

12/4/05

Tasmania/Allies

Midfielder

A classy player who performed well for Tasmania this season, averaging 23 disposals and four tackles. His sharp kicking under pressure, classy hands and ability to move through congested spaces caught the eye and he shapes as one of the midfielders who could dominate next year.

Colby McKercher in action during the NAB League Boys match between Tasmania and Oakleigh at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ashton Moir

186cm/78kg

15/4/05

Glenelg/South Australia

Forward

Another player who has shown he is capable of the sublime. Moir kicked 30 goals from 10 games for Glenelg's under-18 side and has an exciting leap and goes for his marks. He's also an outstanding kick on both his right and left feet, making the difficult look easy around goal. Moir's best game of the championships came against Western Australia when he kicked four goals.

Harley Reid

185cm/79kg

17/4/05

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

Utility

If Reid was available in this year's draft, even as a 17-year-old, there's every chance he would have been the No.1 pick. That's how good his bottom-aged year was in 2022, with the versatile prospect playing in the back half for Vic Country and as a midfielder/forward for Bendigo in the NAB League. He made the under-18 All-Australian team and is a strong-marking, bullocking player who plays the game in a fun, aggressive, skilful manner.

Eye on 2023: Potential No.1 pick set to light up draft year Already touted as the potential No.1 pick next year, enjoy the very best highlights of 2023 NAB AFL Draft prospect Harley Reid

Jed Walter

195cm/94kg

8/6/05

Gold Coast Academy/Allies

Key forward

Walter was named in the under-18 All Australian team after kicking multiple goals in three carnival matches for the Allies and finishing with nine goals for the championships. The powerful key forward shapes as one of the most promising talls in the 2023 pool – he's aggressive, can take a pack mark and has a presence near goal. He is tied to Gold Coast, who will get first access to Walter through its Academy.

Jed Walter kicks the ball during the AFL Futures match between Team Houli and Team Murphy at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Watson

169cm/66kg

24/2/05

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

Small forward

The 'Wizard' Watson delighted this year with his skills as a small forward. He kicked 18 goals from seven games in the NAB League, including nine goals in the first two rounds, and also featured prominently in Vic Metro's under-18 carnival win. Watson kicks goals from all angles, is classy and crafty inside-50, has speed off the mark, can jump on heads and gets in the face of opponents in true small forward style.