Sydney recruiter Simon Dalrymple speaks to the media during the 2022 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FORGET about 'Bidmond', last week's NAB AFL Draft was all about 'Bidney'.

For years, opposition recruiters have light-heartedly dubbed their Richmond rivals as 'Bidmond' for the number of bids they have placed on father-son and Academy prospects eligible to join other clubs.

But during last Monday and Tuesday night's Draft, Sydney stole the title from its Richmond counterparts after consecutive bids on Harry Rowston and Max Michalanney late in the first round.

The Swans spoil the Giants' plans by bidding on Harry Rowston



Watch NAB #AFLDraft Night Live: https://t.co/BYZl8ACoT7 pic.twitter.com/uAjwLzWvif — AFL (@AFL) November 28, 2022

Unfortunately for the Swans, their plan was foiled when the Giants matched a bid at pick No.16 for their Academy prospect Rowston and the Crows then secured Michalanney at the very next selection as a father-son talent.

Sydney also caught the attention of Hawthorn later in the draft as well, calling Cooper Vickery's name at pick No.27. The Gippsland Power prospect was eligible to join the Hawks as part of their Next Generation Academy, had a bid fallen outside the top 40.

The NGA prospect Swans 'pinched' from Hawks Sydney uses its draft hand to secure Hawthorn's Next Generation Academy member Cooper Vickery

Hawthorn itself played a key bidding role on Tuesday night, forcing Essendon to match a bid on its father-son prospect Alwyn Davey jnr at pick No.45. Unsurprisingly, it was quickly matched by the Bombers.

There had also been bidding drama earlier in the action. The Western Bulldogs, having been locked in an intense trade saga with Brisbane over the departure of Josh Dunkley just a month ago, forced the Lions to match a bid on Jaspa Fletcher at pick No.12.

The bid on Fletcher came earlier than some expected, and followed North Melbourne's decision to bid on Brisbane father-son gun Will Ashcroft at pick No.2. However, shrewd live trading meant the Lions still weren't forced to go into a points deficit.

Jaspa Fletcher and Will Ashcroft pose for a photo at Marvel Stadium on November 29, 2022 after being drafted by Brisbane. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond, despite making no bids throughout this year's action, have still placed the most bids on rival father-son and Academy players since the AFL's new system was first introduced in 2015. The Tigers have made nine bids, with four successful.

The Kangaroos (seven bids, three successful) have made the next most, with the Bombers (six bids, two successful), the Bulldogs (six bids, one successful) and the Swans (six bids, zero successful) up alongside them.

Your club's bidding history

* Denotes a successful bid

Richmond: Nine bids (four successful)

Matthew Kennedy (Pick No.13, 2015)

Eric Hipwood (Pick No.14, 2015)

Bailey Rice (Pick No.49, 2015)

Ryan Garthwaite (Pick No.72, 2016)*

Connor McFadyen (Pick No.42, 2018)

Noah Cumberland (Pick No.43, 2019)*

William Martyn (Pick No.44, 2019)*

Bigoa Nyuon (Pick No.54, 2019)*

Josh Eyre (Pick No.39, 2020)

Cumberland kicks off night with back-to-back beauties Noah Cumberland kicks back-to-back goals in the first 90 seconds of the match

North Melbourne: Seven bids (three successful)

Corey Wagner (Pick No.43, 2015)*

Declan Watson (Pick No.34, 2016)*

Callum Brown (Pick No.35, 2016)

Josh Williams (Pick No.36, 2016)*

Finn Maginness (Pick No.29, 2019)

Connor Downie (Pick No.35, 2020)

Will Ashcroft (Pick No.2, 2022)

Dream start for last-minute debutant North Melbourne first-gamer Josh Williams nails a goal with his first kick after being a late inclusion for Robbie Tarrant

Essendon: Six bids (two successful)

Jack Silvagni (Pick No.53, 2015)

Kobe Mutch (Pick No.42, 2016)*

Irving Mosquito (Pick No.38, 2018)*

Keidean Coleman (Pick No.37, 2019)

Brandon Walker (Pick No.50, 2020)

Maurice Rioli jnr (Pick No.51, 2020)

Mosquito has everyone buzzing after this goal Simply brilliant from Irving Mosquito to kick his second goal of the night

Western Bulldogs: Six bids (one successful)

Ben Keays (Pick No.24, 2015)

Josh Dunkley (Pick No.25, 2015)*

Cody Brand (Pick No.53, 2020)

Joel Western (Pick No.54, 2020)

Josh Fahey (Pick No.42, 2021)

Jaspa Fletcher (Pick No.12, 2022)

Clever Dunkley threads the needle Josh Dunkley's class was on show with this brilliant rove and goal late in the third term

Sydney: Six bids (zero successful)

Jack Bowes (Pick No.10, 2016)

Isaac Cumming (Pick No.20, 2016)

Jackson Mead (Pick No.25, 2019)

Mitchito Owens (Pick No.33, 2021)

Harry Rowston (Pick No.16, 2022)

Max Michalanney (Pick No.17, 2022)

Two bids in a row for the Swans, but it's Adelaide who will grab defender Max Michalanney as a father-son.



He can shut down all types of players. #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/QEpuw3AFzG — AFL (@AFL) November 28, 2022

Adelaide: Five bids (zero successful)

Harrison Himmelberg (Pick No.16, 2015)

Harry Perryman (Pick No.14, 2016)

Tarryn Thomas (Pick No.8, 2018)

Will Kelly (Pick No.29, 2018)

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (Pick No.1, 2020)

The moment Jamarra Ugle-Hagan became the No.1 pick in 2020 Western Bulldogs match Adelaide's bid to make Jamarra Ugle-Hagen the first selection in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft

Carlton: Four bids (one successful)

Will Setterfield (Pick No.5, 2016)

Harrison Macreadie (Pick No.47, 2016)*

Liam Henry (Pick No.9, 2019)

Tom Green (Pick No.10, 2019)

Giant steal: 'We'll look back and say that was a crazy call' Draft guru Callum Twomey believes GWS have landed a future superstar in Academy prospect Tom Green

Greater Western Sydney: Four bids (zero successful)

Nick Blakey (Pick No.10, 2018)

Isaac Quaynor (Pick No.13, 2018)

Reef McInnes (Pick No.23, 2020)

Sam Darcy (Pick No.2, 2021)

Darcy marks first ever AFL goal with one straight after Son of a gun Sam Darcy is surrounded by Bulldogs after notching his first couple of majors in the AFL

Hawthorn: Three bids (one successful)

Matthew Walker (Pick No.63, 2018)*

Braeden Campbell (Pick No.5, 2020)

Alwyn Davey jnr (Pick No.45, 2022)

"I know dad is very proud that we're going to be donning the sash."



Alwyn Jr and Jayden Davey follow their fathers foot steps and head to @essendonfc.#AFLDraft | @FOXFOOTY pic.twitter.com/9NUWRWyrnz — AFL (@AFL) November 29, 2022

Melbourne: Three bids (zero successful)

Callum Mills (Pick No.3, 2015)

Matthew Flynn (Pick No.41, 2015)

Rhylee West (Pick No.26, 2018)

West sends through sensational major Rhylee West ramps up the Bulldogs with a much-needed goal

Geelong: Three bids (zero successful)

Bailey Scott (Pick No.49, 2018)

Errol Gulden (Pick No.32, 2020)

Marcus Windhager (Pick No.47, 2021)

Swans raise the bat with Gulden's ripper Errol Gulden snaps home this goal to bring up 50 first-quarter points for his side

Collingwood: Two bids (zero successful)

Lachie Jones (Pick No.16, 2020)

Blake Coleman (Pick No.24, 2020)

Gold Coast: Two bids (zero successful)

Jacob Hopper (Pick No.7, 2015)

Nick Daicos (Pick No.4, 2021)

Rising Star Pie bound for finals footy Check out the best of Pies star Nick Daicos ahead of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series

Brisbane: One bid (zero successful)

Jarrod Cameron (Pick No.39, 2018)

Fremantle: One bid (zero successful)

Connor Ballenden (Pick No.43, 2017)

Port Adelaide: One bid (zero successful)

Tyler Brown (Pick No.50, 2017)

Callum and Tyler Brown of Collingwood in November, 2017. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda: One bid (zero successful)

Patrick Naish (Pick No.34, 2017)

West Coast: One bid (zero successful)

Kieren Briggs (Pick No.34, 2018)