FORGET about 'Bidmond', last week's NAB AFL Draft was all about 'Bidney'.
For years, opposition recruiters have light-heartedly dubbed their Richmond rivals as 'Bidmond' for the number of bids they have placed on father-son and Academy prospects eligible to join other clubs.
But during last Monday and Tuesday night's Draft, Sydney stole the title from its Richmond counterparts after consecutive bids on Harry Rowston and Max Michalanney late in the first round.
Unfortunately for the Swans, their plan was foiled when the Giants matched a bid at pick No.16 for their Academy prospect Rowston and the Crows then secured Michalanney at the very next selection as a father-son talent.
Sydney also caught the attention of Hawthorn later in the draft as well, calling Cooper Vickery's name at pick No.27. The Gippsland Power prospect was eligible to join the Hawks as part of their Next Generation Academy, had a bid fallen outside the top 40.
Hawthorn itself played a key bidding role on Tuesday night, forcing Essendon to match a bid on its father-son prospect Alwyn Davey jnr at pick No.45. Unsurprisingly, it was quickly matched by the Bombers.
There had also been bidding drama earlier in the action. The Western Bulldogs, having been locked in an intense trade saga with Brisbane over the departure of Josh Dunkley just a month ago, forced the Lions to match a bid on Jaspa Fletcher at pick No.12.
The bid on Fletcher came earlier than some expected, and followed North Melbourne's decision to bid on Brisbane father-son gun Will Ashcroft at pick No.2. However, shrewd live trading meant the Lions still weren't forced to go into a points deficit.
Richmond, despite making no bids throughout this year's action, have still placed the most bids on rival father-son and Academy players since the AFL's new system was first introduced in 2015. The Tigers have made nine bids, with four successful.
The Kangaroos (seven bids, three successful) have made the next most, with the Bombers (six bids, two successful), the Bulldogs (six bids, one successful) and the Swans (six bids, zero successful) up alongside them.
Your club's bidding history
* Denotes a successful bid
Richmond: Nine bids (four successful)
Matthew Kennedy (Pick No.13, 2015)
Eric Hipwood (Pick No.14, 2015)
Bailey Rice (Pick No.49, 2015)
Ryan Garthwaite (Pick No.72, 2016)*
Connor McFadyen (Pick No.42, 2018)
Noah Cumberland (Pick No.43, 2019)*
William Martyn (Pick No.44, 2019)*
Bigoa Nyuon (Pick No.54, 2019)*
Josh Eyre (Pick No.39, 2020)
North Melbourne: Seven bids (three successful)
Corey Wagner (Pick No.43, 2015)*
Declan Watson (Pick No.34, 2016)*
Callum Brown (Pick No.35, 2016)
Josh Williams (Pick No.36, 2016)*
Finn Maginness (Pick No.29, 2019)
Connor Downie (Pick No.35, 2020)
Will Ashcroft (Pick No.2, 2022)
Essendon: Six bids (two successful)
Jack Silvagni (Pick No.53, 2015)
Kobe Mutch (Pick No.42, 2016)*
Irving Mosquito (Pick No.38, 2018)*
Keidean Coleman (Pick No.37, 2019)
Brandon Walker (Pick No.50, 2020)
Maurice Rioli jnr (Pick No.51, 2020)
Western Bulldogs: Six bids (one successful)
Ben Keays (Pick No.24, 2015)
Josh Dunkley (Pick No.25, 2015)*
Cody Brand (Pick No.53, 2020)
Joel Western (Pick No.54, 2020)
Josh Fahey (Pick No.42, 2021)
Jaspa Fletcher (Pick No.12, 2022)
Sydney: Six bids (zero successful)
Jack Bowes (Pick No.10, 2016)
Isaac Cumming (Pick No.20, 2016)
Jackson Mead (Pick No.25, 2019)
Mitchito Owens (Pick No.33, 2021)
Harry Rowston (Pick No.16, 2022)
Max Michalanney (Pick No.17, 2022)
Adelaide: Five bids (zero successful)
Harrison Himmelberg (Pick No.16, 2015)
Harry Perryman (Pick No.14, 2016)
Tarryn Thomas (Pick No.8, 2018)
Will Kelly (Pick No.29, 2018)
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (Pick No.1, 2020)
Carlton: Four bids (one successful)
Will Setterfield (Pick No.5, 2016)
Harrison Macreadie (Pick No.47, 2016)*
Liam Henry (Pick No.9, 2019)
Tom Green (Pick No.10, 2019)
Greater Western Sydney: Four bids (zero successful)
Nick Blakey (Pick No.10, 2018)
Isaac Quaynor (Pick No.13, 2018)
Reef McInnes (Pick No.23, 2020)
Sam Darcy (Pick No.2, 2021)
Hawthorn: Three bids (one successful)
Matthew Walker (Pick No.63, 2018)*
Braeden Campbell (Pick No.5, 2020)
Alwyn Davey jnr (Pick No.45, 2022)
Melbourne: Three bids (zero successful)
Callum Mills (Pick No.3, 2015)
Matthew Flynn (Pick No.41, 2015)
Rhylee West (Pick No.26, 2018)
Geelong: Three bids (zero successful)
Bailey Scott (Pick No.49, 2018)
Errol Gulden (Pick No.32, 2020)
Marcus Windhager (Pick No.47, 2021)
Collingwood: Two bids (zero successful)
Lachie Jones (Pick No.16, 2020)
Blake Coleman (Pick No.24, 2020)
Gold Coast: Two bids (zero successful)
Jacob Hopper (Pick No.7, 2015)
Nick Daicos (Pick No.4, 2021)
Brisbane: One bid (zero successful)
Jarrod Cameron (Pick No.39, 2018)
Fremantle: One bid (zero successful)
Connor Ballenden (Pick No.43, 2017)
Port Adelaide: One bid (zero successful)
Tyler Brown (Pick No.50, 2017)
St Kilda: One bid (zero successful)
Patrick Naish (Pick No.34, 2017)
West Coast: One bid (zero successful)
Kieren Briggs (Pick No.34, 2018)