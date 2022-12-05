Isiah Winder kicks a goal during West Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

VICTORIA Police is investigating an incident on the weekend involving West Coast forward Isiah Winder.

Winder, 20, was re-listed by the Eagles during last week's NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

In a brief statement released on Monday, West Coast said the AFL is aware that police are investigating an incident in Geelong on the weekend.

"The West Coast Eagles have been made aware of an incident in Geelong after the AFL/AFLPA Indigenous and Multicultural Players Summit on the weekend involving player Isiah Winder," the statement read.

Isiah Winder runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The AFL have been informed of the alleged incident and as this matter is currently under investigation by Victoria Police we are unable to make any further comment.

"The club will fully cooperate with Victoria Police and provide support to Isiah through the investigation."

Winder's most recent AFL game was in round 12 this year and he was delisted at season's end before the Eagles selected him in the Rookie Draft.