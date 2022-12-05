The AFL has informed that there are nine AFL Clubs who have a Rookie list spot or who have an inactive player. These are:
 
One spot each on list

  • Collingwood
  • Fremantle
  • Geelong Cats
  • Hawthorn
  • Melbourne
  • Richmond
  • Western Bulldogs

Two spots each on list

  • Gold Coast SUNS
  • St Kilda

Today the following players trained at each club:

  • Collingwood - Oscar Steene - West Adelaide
  • Fremantle - Liam Serong - Gippsland Power
  • Fremantle - Samuel Stubbs - Perth Football Club
  • Melbourne - Trent Burgoyne - Port Adelaide Football Club
  • Melbourne - Kye Turner - Old Haileybury / Frankston (VFL)
  • St Kilda - Joshua Eyre - Essendon Football Club
  • St Kilda - Liam Stocker - Carlton Football Club