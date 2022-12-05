The AFL has informed that there are nine AFL Clubs who have a Rookie list spot or who have an inactive player. These are:
One spot each on list
- Collingwood
- Fremantle
- Geelong Cats
- Hawthorn
- Melbourne
- Richmond
- Western Bulldogs
Two spots each on list
- Gold Coast SUNS
- St Kilda
Today the following players trained at each club:
- Collingwood - Oscar Steene - West Adelaide
- Fremantle - Liam Serong - Gippsland Power
- Fremantle - Samuel Stubbs - Perth Football Club
- Melbourne - Trent Burgoyne - Port Adelaide Football Club
- Melbourne - Kye Turner - Old Haileybury / Frankston (VFL)
- St Kilda - Joshua Eyre - Essendon Football Club
- St Kilda - Liam Stocker - Carlton Football Club