INSPIRATIONAL comebacks, a superstar's chase for greatness, the tug-of-war between footy and motherhood, the mind of two of 2022's best coaches... our longform features in 2022 had it all.

As footy takes a well-earned break after three of the most exhilarating, draining and spectacular years in memory, relive some of the best stories from our award-winning team at AFL.com.au.

The remaking of Charlie Curnow

"I FEEL like you play with guys and you just expect them to crash a pack or take a big mark or kick a clutch goal," Ed Curnow says of his brother. "They step up when you need them to. They're same type of people away from the field sometimes.

"They love to be on a skateboard and attempt a ridiculous jump. They love to paddle out into some surf that's quite big, or jump off some rocks that maybe they shouldn't. If you're taking that away from the individual, I'm not sure you get the footballer that is Charlie."

Carlton star Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal. Picture: AFL Digital

The McCartin comeback no one saw coming

"I THINK the Swans crew thought it might be a good idea to play me behind the ball, so I've got everything in front of me to start with," he said.

"I think a lot of the issues I had with my concussions at the Saints is when I would run back like an idiot – which is stupid – and I would just get cleaned up. I think they just wanted to get me behind the ball and have everything in front of me and just get used to it."

Sydney's Paddy McCartin embraces brother Tom after a win during round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Inside the mind of a Demon superstar

"WHEN you're at the top of your game and you understand your weaknesses and understand what you can improve on, I think that's awesome," Christian Petracca says.

"I'm 26, I've just signed a seven-year deal and I've still got seven years left of that. So, for me, I don't look at that as a scary thing. I look at that and feel like I can do a lot more damage than what I have already."

Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca. Pictures: AFL Photos. Design: Martin Cook, AFL Digital

Inside the first round of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft

HOURS before this year's NAB AFL Draft, Essendon held all the cards.

The Bombers had dangled their No.4 pick up for trade and had received bites. Whichever way they went next – hold and pick or trade and go – would have a very real impact on the top order of the draft.

Melbourne had upped its offer and was keen on the prized selection. Gold Coast was keeping tabs on the situation and was ready to jump up the board if needed. The Western Bulldogs had floated their interest, as had Adelaide, while Sydney had also thrown up its best offer.

Essendon recruiting manager Adrian Dodoro at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

'I'm a better mum because of it': Cat's AFLW juggle

"I'm also really conscious of changing focus from after having a baby, it shouldn't just be about getting your body looking a certain way, but actually, what do you want to do with your body?" Renee Garing says.

"For me, I want to get back to playing footy, but for others, it might be they want to do their walks like they used to or get back to doing yoga or whatever it may be, and the importance of making that 30 minutes or an hour to do some exercise, even if it is broken up throughout the day and being flexible around that.

"I'm not very good at napping throughout the day; some people say sleep while the baby sleeps during the day, but I was never going to do that. But I get more energy by exerting energy by doing exercise. I hope someone's getting some motivation out of that as well."

Renee Garing shares her journey back to the AFLW after giving birth to baby Parker in May

Justin Longmuir: How a modern coach was made

"IT IS an innate thing that a player can be so driven and focused on their own goals but still lend themselves to teammates and be a driver of the team," Connolly tellsAFL.com.au.

"I've played with a lot of great players who just can't do that, and they end up leaders within clubs because of their on-field performance. But then you have these players who also have the ability to lend themselves to others, and Justin has that.

"He's that type of person when you meet him, he's more interested in what's going on with you than with himself. It's just in him."

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir. Pictures: AFL Photos. Design: Martin Cook, AFL Digital

Polarising Pie Jack Ginnivan doing it his own way

GINNIVAN'S sparring match with Cats skipper Joel Selwood in just his eighth game alerted the football world that the kid has some moxie, able to ruffle one of the game's greats and earn a goal in the process.

He was widely criticised for the act, but never one to shy away from the spotlight, backed it up with a best-on-ground performance on Anzac Day in front of 85,000 people.

The piece de resistance? The 'shushing' of the Essendon cheer squad after slotting a miraculous goal from the pocket. Not even the most experienced of players would be so daring.

It's just in his nature to antagonise.

"I've done it since I was a little kid, even playing different sports, basketball, cricket, whether it's a little sledge, just being in your face," he said.

Jack Ginnivan in action during the 2022 preliminary final between Sydney and Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

The many faces of Chris Fagan

"WHEN he first signed as coach, I had a meeting with him," Tom Rockliff said of Fagan.

"My manager Tom Petroro and 'Nobes' and him and I met in Melbourne. He just allowed me to be me. There was stuff flying around left, right and centre, but I know 95 per cent wasn't real and he was big enough to have that conversation with me … I respected that.

"Once we walked out of that meeting, we'd addressed it, had a good discussion for an hour or two and from then on it was a clean slate and he treated me how he treated everyone else.

"We had a great relationship. I saw him more as a father figure. For me it's what I needed at the time. He made me fall back in love with footy again."

The many faces of Chris Fagan, Brisbane coach. Pictures: AFL Photos. Design: Martin Cook, AFL Digital

Understanding Toby Greene

"I'M NOT smart enough to be a nerd," Greene says with that signature grin.

"I've been in a lucky position where I've played 10 years of footy and I'm contracted for another four. I thought I better come away from footy with the highest qualifications possible. That was my thinking.

"It wasn't like that early days. It was probably thanks to mum that I kept on and had a crack at it. Early days I certainly didn't care about too much other than footy and hanging out with my mates. Really lucky to have a long career. If I can walk away with something to show for it, I'll be in a better position."

Toby Greene leads the Giants up the race ahead of the R16 clash with Melbourne in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Shai Bolton's rapid rise to superstardom

"NOW THAT he's playing football the way he is, when he does talk, which he is becoming much better at, it's powerful," Tigers assistant coach Andrew McQualter says. "The whole group will lean in and listen. He's becoming a good leader, a really strong leader. It's not the 'ra ra ra' type of leadership, but he is becoming a strong leader among our group.

"He also absolutely loves the big stage. You'll talk to him about something and he'll just look at you and say, 'I got you mate' and he'll walk off. Sometimes, that's the only conversation you need to have. You just trust him."

Richmond star Shai Bolton. Pictures: AFL Photos. Design: Martin Cook, AFL Digital

How Will Ashcroft is setting new standards

ASKED to reel off the extra things he has added to his routine, he smiles.

"It's a pretty long list," he said. "All of it?"

"I love it. I love knowing that other people aren't doing that stuff all the time so it's helping me. You have to love it otherwise there's no point doing something you don't love because that's no good for anyone.

"I want to put every second I can into it and know that when I finish no matter what I've achieved I've done everything in my power and I've got no regrets. And I just love it. So why not have a crack?"

