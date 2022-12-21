Nat Fyfe on the bench during the R19 clash between Fremantle and Richmond at the MCG on July 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE TACTICAL substitute is back in 2023 but the famous subs vest won't be making a return.

As reported by AFL.com.au last month, clubs will be able to replace a player with an unused substitute at any stage of the game, for any reason. The two-year-old rule of players needing a medical reason to be substituted out of the game will no longer apply.

The AFL wrote to clubs on Wednesday, confirming the details of the substitute rule for next year after the AFL Commission ratified the recommended changes.

Clubs will still name a starting sub when they finalise their teams an hour before the first bounce, in addition to the four interchange players.

The starting sub must sit in the rear row of the interchange bench, wearing a club-branded top that is not their playing guernsey. There will be no substitute's vest or any other coloured top.

Substitutes can play in a state league competition on the same weekend, subject to the club's discretion and the relevant state league's rules.

The interchange cap remains the same at 75 rotations per game.

Players who suffer a suspected concussion must still undergo the mandatory assessments for a minimum of 15 minutes as per the AFL's concussion guidelines. If any player is substituted out of the game due to suspected concussion, they cannot return to the game even if they are eventually cleared of concussion by club doctors.

Richmond's Dustin Martin sits on the bench against West Coast in R16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The medical substitute was introduced on the eve of the 2021 season after the AFL doubled to 12 days the mandatory time out of the game for a player who suffers a concussion.

At the time, the League's footy boss Steve Hocking said the rule was introduced with player safety in mind.

Between 2011-15, the interchange was reduced from four players to three but a substitute player was allowed to replace any other player at any time, for any reason.