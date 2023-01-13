ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon is still working out how to fill the void left by injured star Max King, but the sight of Jade Gresham and Jack Billings back with the main group to start 2023 has provided the Saints with a boost.

Under the guidance of a new-look football department that includes returning club greats Robert Harvey, Lenny Hayes and Brendon Goddard – plus high performance boss David Misson – the list was put through a three-hour session at RSEA Park on Friday morning.

King underwent a reconstruction at the start of December after dislocating his shoulder in a marking contest, weeks after the Saints appointed Lyon for a second stint at the helm, 11 years after he departed for Fremantle.

The 22-year-old isn't expected to be available for the first month of the season at this stage, but was on the track for the first 30 minutes of Friday's session completing a running session in a sling before heading inside.

Max King runs at St Kilda training on January 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Gresham and Billings were welcome additions when the list reported back for pre-season training on Monday, when Bradley Hill won the 3km time-trial ahead of Matt Allison and Marcus Windhager.

After missing the second half of 2020 due to a stress fracture in his back and almost all of 2021 due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, Gresham suffered another long-term injury late last season, missing the final month due to a posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction.

The 24-year-old has now transitioned back into full training along with Billings, who didn't play before round nine last year and was restricted to just eight games due to a pre-season hamstring injury and then a season-ending back injury that required surgery in September.

Jack Hayes is also closing on a return to full fitness after his eye-catching debut season was ended when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament against Greater Western Sydney in round six, months after St Kilda rewarded the 25-year-old's perseverance at SANFL level with a spot on the rookie list.

The South Australian is one option Lyon might consider to cover the loss of King in the early stages of the season, but it would be a lot to ask from a player returning from a knee reconstruction.

After improving his aerobic base over the off-season and first half of the summer, Allison is also mounting a case to be considered as an option to partner Tim Membrey inside 50.

The soon-to-be 21-year-old was selected at pick No.26 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft but is yet to make his AFL debut.

The former Calder Cannon produced a strong showing in match simulation, hauling in two contested marks in attack before converting both set shots, then impressed with his running at the end of the session.

Zak Jones strained his calf over the break and isn't expected to return to the main group until next month, Tom Campbell is dealing with Achilles soreness and won't return to full fitness until closer to March, while Nick Coffield underwent hamstring surgery before Christmas after suffering a setback in his recovery from an ACL reconstruction.

With recently retired ruckman Paddy Ryder watching on from the other side of the fence, Rowan Marshall was a standout in match simulation, finding the ball all over the ground as he looks to carry the form he finished 2022 in, after inking a five-year extension last year.

The Saints are still yet to appoint a list manager to replace James Gallagher but are currently trialling delisted pair Liam Stocker and Josh Eyre ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline on February 15.

Stocker, who was selected with pick No.19 in 2018, wasn't offered another contract by Carlton after playing 28 games across four seasons at Princes Park, but has made a decent impression at the Saints.

Liam Stocker in action at St Kilda training on January 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Eyre was delisted by Essendon late last year but the Bombers kept the door ajar for the tall key-position prospect by inviting him to train during the SSP window, before the 20-year-old opted to try his luck with the Saints after they expressed an interest at the start of the pre-season.

The new era at Moorabbin will start on March 19 when St Kilda hosts Lyon's former side Fremantle at Marvel Stadium.