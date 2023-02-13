The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

CONFIDENCE is low as coaches look to lock in their Fantasy Classic ruck line-up for 2023.

The most common combination is Tim English and Rowan Marshall, the new set-and-forget. After a long time coming in as the top two rucks, Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn are now rucking together at the Dees and their Fantasy numbers are likely to drop.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie discuss the viable options, including saving some cash with Port Adelaide's Scott Lycett.

On this week's episode of The Traders' AFL Fantasy Podcast, AFL.com.au's Michael Whiting joins the show to discuss the Fantasy-relevant players from the Lions and the Suns.

In this week's episode …

1:00 - The new app is available now on Apple and Android.

3:30 - Calvin's Fantasy Draft with his work mates is on this weekend and he shares how they came up with their draft order.

6:00 - Where does Harry Himmelberg go in Draft?

8:30 - Michael Whiting lets us know that Will Ashcroft will be a round one lock.

11:00 - Josh Dunkley is fitting in well.

12:15 - After a couple of years out of the game, Conor McKenna is making good progress.

16:00 - Darcy Wilmot is a borderline selection.

17:30 - How does the Suns' game plan affect Touk Miller this year?

20:00 - What can we expect from Matt Rowell?

22:00 - Jarrod Witts could be a safe ruck selection.

25:50 - The most popular Fantasy Classic ruck is Rowan Marshall.

28:30 - Which order does Roy have the rucks in the Rollin' 22.

32:00 - Darcy Cameron has the handy RUC/FWD status.

36:15 - Calvin is considering Scott Lycett as his R2.

44:30 - Are there any genuine bench options?

49:00 - The Traders reveal their current ruck set-up.

56:30 - Should we consider Sean Darcy?

59:30 - Are we concerned by Tim English's tough opening fixtures?

1:03:15 - Is this the year of Sam Draper?

1:06:00 - Where are Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy ranked in Draft?

