RICHMOND will consider replicating Geelong's success in adopting more stringent load management strategies this season, as it seeks to nurse through its experienced core group of players for September.

The Cats profited from a no-risk approach with a host of their veterans throughout last season's home and away campaign, with only five players featuring in every single match on their way to the premiership.

INS AND OUTS Every club’s full list changes ahead of 2023

Inspirational captain Joel Selwood was rested on four separate occasions, while the club also took a cautious approach with superstar Patrick Dangerfield – who missed seven games throughout the year – as he recovered from a calf injury.

Richmond has since spent the summer working through similar ways in which it can manage the workload of its veteran squad this season, with eight premiership Tigers – including Jack Riewoldt, Trent Cotchin, Dustin Martin, Dylan Grimes, Marlion Pickett, Dion Prestia, Tom Lynch and Nathan Broad, as well as a ninth in Robbie Tarrant – all either over 30, or set to turn 30, this year.

Trent Cotchin, Dustin Martin, Jack Riewoldt and Toby Nankervis celebrate Richmond's win over Collingwood in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The club strengthened its list throughout last October's Trade Period, recruiting established midfield stars Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper from Greater Western Sydney, while it had further bolstered its depth with five top-30 draft picks the year prior.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick also enjoyed success in blooding five AFL debutants last season – including Josh Gibcus, Bigoa Nyuon, Noah Cumberland, Judson Clarke and Tyler Sonsie – with the fresh approach this year likely to mean more senior football for the club's younger brigade of talent.

"It's something, funnily enough, that we've been looking into. In fairness, Geelong does it really well. Chris (Scott) has done a great job in managing the players that don't have to play 22 games," Hardwick told AFL.com.au.

Josh Gibcus in his Richmond debut against Carlton, R1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a fine balance, understanding that we'd love to keep our best side on the park all the time but knowing you've got to get your best side on the park at the right time. To do that, it can look a little bit different.

"Do Trent and Jack and our older established players have to play every game? Because, if they do, then our younger players will stifle in their development. That's been a real conversation piece for us over the course of the summer.

LIST ANALYSIS Where does your club rank for age and experience?

"We've got some players that we feel can help us. We might take a little step back, but we'll certainly gain a lot more by getting those players into the side and getting them experienced sooner."

Richmond's plan to manage both its present and its future throughout the upcoming campaign has meant additional focus on a forward line that has long been spearheaded by the 34-year-old Riewoldt and the 30-year-old Lynch.

Jack Riewoldt and Tom Lynch leave the field during Richmond's clash against Hawthorn in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The pair combined for 103 goals last season, the most since Lynch arrived at the club at the end of 2018, though the Tigers have already started the process of succession planning for what will come next.

Richmond appears set to continue with a two-ruck approach this year, enabling either Toby Nankervis or Ivan Soldo to drift forward, while there are also high hopes for 206cm youngster Samson Ryan as another attacking option.

Ben Miller, as well as last season's mid-season recruit Jacob Bauer, are other candidates to step up throughout the season to aid both Riewoldt and Lynch, as well as the club's impressive fleet of small forwards.

Ben Miller leaves the field after Richmond's clash against Hawthorn in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're always looking at it," Hardwick said.

"Obviously, we've been very fortunate with Jack and Tom, in that they've remained relatively injury-free. We've got some players coming through. Ben Miller has already stood up a little bit for us in that facet of the game.

NEW YEAR, NEW LOOK Off-season recruits in their new club colours

"We do like the thought of Ivan Soldo or Toby Nankervis being able to pinch-hit up forward as well, so we've been training those guys. Then we've got a young kid, Samson Ryan, who has had a great pre-season. He's put on a lot of size and a lot of strength. We're looking forward to seeing what he can bring as well.

"Jacob is a little bit like Jack, he's that undersized key forward who can compete really well. He was very close to playing senior footy last year. He's starting to find his footing. He's a better in-game player than he is a trainer, but we're really impressed by the way he goes about it. He'll hopefully get some opportunity in pre-season games this year.

"But what that looks like for us on-field this year, we're certainly working forward in terms of what it looks like in a couple of years as well. Our list management guys will be all over that."