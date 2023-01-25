THE WESTERN Bulldogs and Geelong will take the oldest lists into the 2023 season, while the depth of Hawthorn's rebuild is clear.
The reigning premiers, the Cats, will have an average age of 25.3 when the season begins on March 16.
The Bulldogs are the same age, but have significantly less experience than Geelong's average of 92.4 games, with the Dogs' average of 75.8 making them the fifth-most experienced list.
Hawthorn, meanwhile, will enter 2023 as the youngest and least experienced side, and by some margin.
With Jack Gunston, Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O'Meara all traded during the off-season, the Hawks are in rebuild mode and have an average games played of 42.6, significantly less than the next team – Adelaide with 51.7.
Editor's note: Numbers based on club lists as of January 26. Players can be added up until February 15 as part of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP)
Average age at round one, 2023: 23.7 (17th oldest)
Average games: 51.7 (17th most experienced)
Most games: Taylor Walker (238)
Players with 100-plus games: 6
Players with less than 50 games: 32
Most finals games: Taylor Walker (10)
Players with finals experience: 7
Average age: 25.1 (third oldest)
Average games: 79.6 (fourth most experienced)
Most games: Daniel Rich (268)
Players with 100-plus games: 17
Players with less than 50 games: 20
Most finals games: Charlie Cameron, Lachie Neale (16)
Players with finals experience: 32
Average age: 24.6 (eighth oldest)
Average games: 65 (10th most experienced)
Most games: Ed Curnow (204)
Players with 100-plus games: 10
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Most finals games: Zac Williams (11)
Players with finals experience: 8
Average age: 25 (equal fourth oldest)
Average games: 75.1 (sixth most experienced)
Most games: Scott Pendlebury (358)
Players with 100-plus games: 13
Players with less than 50 games: 23
Most finals games: Scott Pendlebury (28)
Players with finals experience: 28
Average age: 23.8 (16th oldest)
Average games: 56.2 (15th most experienced)
Most games: Dyson Heppell (213)
Players with 100-plus games: 10
Players with less than 50 games: 24
Most finals games: Dylan Shiel (9)
Players with finals experience: 22
Average age: 24 (equal 13th oldest)
Average games: 55.3 (16th most experienced)
Most games: Nat Fyfe (209)
Players with 100-plus games: 9
Players with less than 50 games: 24
Most finals games: Michael Walters (13)
Players with finals experience: 26
Average age: 25.3 (equal oldest)
Average games: 92.4 (most experienced)
Most games: Tom Hawkins (327)
Players with 100-plus games: 17
Players with less than 50 games: 19
Most finals games: Tom Hawkins (32)
Players with finals experience: 28
Average age: 24.7 (equal sixth oldest)
Average games: 63.5 (13th most experienced)
Most games: Brandon Ellis (231)
Players with 100-plus games: 10
Players with less than 50 games: 23
Most finals games: Brandon Ellis (9)
Players with finals experience: 7
Average age: 24.1 (12th oldest)
Average games: 58.5 (14th most experienced)
Most games: Callan Ward (270)
Players with 100-plus games: 10
Players with less than 50 games: 27
Most finals games: Callan Ward (15)
Players with finals experience: 21
Average age: 22.9 (18th oldest)
Average games: 42.6 (18th most experienced)
Most games: Luke Breust (260)
Players with 100-plus games: 7
Players with less than 50 games: 30
Most finals games: Luke Breust (18)
Players with finals experience: 11
Average age: 24.7 (equal sixth oldest)
Average games: 84.9 (second most experienced)
Most games: Jake Melksham (208)
Players with 100-plus games: 20
Players with less than 50 games: 18
Most finals games: Ben Brown, Lachie Hunter (12)
Players with finals experience: 28
Average age: 24 (equal 13th oldest)
Average games: 64.4 (11th most experienced)
Most games: Todd Goldstein (295)
Players with 100-plus games: 11
Players with less than 50 games: 24
Most finals games: Liam Shiels (20)
Players with finals experience: 11
Average age: 24.3 (equal 10th oldest)
Average games: 67.9 (ninth most experienced)
Most games: Travis Boak (327)
Players with 100-plus games: 13
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Most finals games: Travis Boak (13)
Players with finals experience: 23
Average age: 25 (equal fourth oldest)
Average games: 83 (third most experienced)
Most games: Jack Riewoldt (326)
Players with 100-plus games: 16
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Most finals games: Jack Riewoldt, Trent Cotchin, Dustin Martin, Nick Vlastuin (16)
Players with finals experience: 28
Average age: 24.3 (equal 10th oldest)
Average games: 64.1 (12th most experienced)
Most games: Bradley Hill (211)
Players with 100-plus games: 13
Players with less than 50 games: 19
Most finals games: Bradley Hill (14)
Players with finals experience: 19
Average age: 24 (equal 13th oldest)
Average games: 69.5 (eighth most experienced)
Most games: Lance Franklin (341)
Players with 100-plus games: 12
Players with less than 50 games: 23
Most finals games: Lance Franklin (28)
Players with finals experience: 29
Average age: 24.4 (ninth oldest)
Average games: 74.3 (seventh most experienced)
Most games: Shannon Hurn (320)
Players with 100-plus games: 14
Players with less than 50 games: 24
Most finals games: Shannon Hurn (19)
Players with finals experience: 19
Average age: 25.3 (equal oldest)
Average games: 75.8 (fifth most experienced)
Most games: Adam Treloar (212)
Players with 100-plus games: 15
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Most finals games: Taylor Duryea (16)
Players with finals experience: 28
|Average age of list at round one, 2023
|Geelong, Western Bulldogs
|25.3
|Brisbane
|25.1
|Collingwood, Richmond
|25
|Gold Coast, Melbourne
|24.7
|Carlton
|24.6
|West Coast
|24.4
|Port Adelaide, St Kilda
|24.3
|Greater Western Sydney
|24.1
|Fremantle, North Melbourne, Sydney
|24
|Essendon
|23.8
|Adelaide
|23.7
|Hawthorn
|22.9
|Average number of games played on list
|Geelong
|92.4
|Melbourne
|84.9
|Richmond
|83
|Brisbane
|78.1
|Western Bulldogs
|75.8
|Collingwood
|75.1
|West Coast
|74.3
|Sydney
|69.5
|Port Adelaide
|67.9
|Carlton
|65
|North Melbourne
|64.4
|St Kilda
|64.1
|Gold Coast
|63.5
|Greater Western Sydney
|58.5
|Essendon
|56.2
|Fremantle
|55.3
|Adelaide
|51.7
|Hawthorn
|42.6