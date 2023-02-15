NEW HAWTHORN recruits Karl Amon, Lloyd Meek and Fergus Greene all look destined to slot into Sam Mitchell’s round one side after impressive performances in Wednesday night’s intraclub at La Trobe University.

All three arrived in different ways: Amon via free agency, Meek minutes before the trade deadline, and Greene during the delisted free agency window, following two dominant seasons for Box Hill in the VFL.

Amon has turned up as advertised since arriving from Port Adelaide, banking a strong pre-season, providing plenty of run and class from a wing to be one of the strongest performers in the intraclub, along with Jarman Impey who looks back to his best after an injury-interrupted 2022 season.

The Hawks picked teams on Tuesday and named 21 players in the strongest side, leaving 15 players plus a handful of Box Hill players in the second-string line-up. They mixed the teams up after half-time, but selection in the first half provided the clearest indication yet of who sits where.

Sam Mitchell watches on during Hawthorn's intraclub match on February 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks have decided to keep their vacant list spot open for the Mid-Season Rookie Draft after trialling former Collingwood midfielder Callum Brown during the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The 24-year-old trained across December and January before being added to the program full-time last week ahead of the intraclub.

The Hawks were always more likely to hold the spot, despite being impressed by Brown during the summer, and made the decision late on Wednesday night.

Brown, who played 70 games for the Magpies across six seasons, has signed with Box Hill and will return to the VFL program, where he will look to earn another shot midway through the season.

Cooper Stephens, who moved to Waverley Park in a three-way trade that sent Tom Mitchell to Collingwood and Ollie Henry to Geelong last October, suffered a concussion early in the game, which will rule the midfielder out of next Thursday’s night practice match against the Cats at GMHBA Stadium.

Reigning Peter Crimmins Medal winner James Sicily sat out the second half with a minor ankle injury that wasn’t worth risking at this time of the summer.

With Mitch Lewis ruled out of the first month of the season after straining his anterior cruciate ligament, and watching on from the balcony alongside Chad Wingard, Hawthorn is tinkering with its forward setup to cover the loss of the key forward.

Cooper Stephens is tackled by Sam Frost during Hawthorn's intraclub match on February 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Greene could earn an early opportunity as soon as the first Sunday of the season against Essendon after earning a second chance late last year, following a 53-goal season under the nose of Hawthorn at Box Hill City Oval.

The 25-year-old, who was delisted by the Western Bulldogs at the end of 2020 after playing five games across four seasons, was involved in a handful of goals, combining with Dylan Moore for two direct goals.

Fresh from turning his back on free agency last week by inking a new three-year deal, Moore was one of the standouts on Wednesday, playing across half-forward in a role where he could establish himself as one of the very best in the competition in 2023.

Fergus Greene attempts a mark during Hawthorn's intraclub on February 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Koschitzke had more than half a dozen shots at goal, took a handful of strong marks but didn’t capitalise in front of goal in the absence of Lewis, Emerson Jeka and Jai Serong.

While first-round picks Cam McKenzie (pick No.7) and Josh Weddle (pick No.18) have produced impressive maiden pre-seasons, Henry Hustwaite (pick No.37) was the most striking of the draftees, standing out with his poise through the middle of the ground.

McKenzie and Weddle didn’t start in the senior side but both were eventually moved across in the second half, along with second-year small forward Sam Butler. McKenzie produced some moments through midfield that will ensure his name continues to be discussed ahead of the season opener against the Bombers.

Henry Hustwaite handballs during a Hawthorn intraclub match on February 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ned Reeves, who signed a new three-year contract extension this week, combined with Meek in the first-choice side in the first half swapping between the ruck and deep inside 50 in a sign of what might be to come particularly in the early stages of the season, before they spent time going up against each other in the second half.

At this stage of the pre-season, Hawthorn’s back six looks settled with Sam Frost and James Blanck playing in key posts around Sicily, alongside Blake Hardwick and running defenders Changkuoth Jiath and Impey.

Former top-ten picks Denver Grainger-Barras and Jack Scrimshaw weren’t included in the 21 to start the game. They had some moments across the game – Grainger-Barras was involved in a couple of heated scuffles – but are down the depth chart right now and have work to do if they are going to return to the senior side.

Hawthorn players scuffle during the team's intraclub match on February 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photo

After being limited by a hip/groin issue across December and January, 2021 No.7 pick Josh Ward covered the ground well and provided plenty of drive with his left foot, while Will Day – another former first-round pick – spent time playing inside and on a wing as the Hawks look to use him through the midfield in 2023.

Hawthorn will face Geelong next week and then head to Launceston to host Collingwood at University of Tasmania Stadium on March 2.