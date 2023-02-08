FORMER Collingwood midfielder Callum Brown will train with Hawthorn ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline on February 15.

The 24-year-old was delisted by the Magpies after playing 70 games across six seasons at the AIA Centre.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

Brown – the son of Collingwood Team of the Century member Gavin – signed with the Box Hill Hawks late last year and has spent time training with Sam Mitchell's squad across the summer, along with a handful of VFL-listed players, including Cal Porter and Patrick Naish.

But after releasing Tasmanian small forward Brandon Leary ahead of the pre-season camp in Gippsland, Hawthorn has officially added Brown to its train-on list.

Callum Brown is tackled by Daniel Rich during Collingwood's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It means the Victorian can be fully involved in the AFL program across the next week, including attending meetings and completing weights and craft sessions.

It is understood that Brown will play in Hawthorn's intraclub at La Trobe University next Wednesday night, which lands on the final day of the pre-season supplemental selection period.

LIST ANALYSIS Where does your club rank for age and experience?

Clubs have had since December 5 to fill the vacant spots on their rookie lists.

Brown's younger brother Tyler earned an AFL lifeline last month when Adelaide added the 23-year-old to its rookie list after Fischer McAsey walked away from the game.

Tyler Brown at Crows training. Picture: Adelaide Football Club

The Crows initially invited Tyler to train but then signed him before he had even completed a training session at West Lakes.

Now Callum is hoping to secure a second chance at Waverley Park after impressing those at the Box Hill Hawks across the summer.