FORMER Collingwood midfielder Tyler Brown has found a new home, signing with Adelaide for the 2023 season.

Brown, the son of Pies' Team of the Century member Gavin, has joined the Crows via the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

The 23-year-old was delisted by the Magpies in September after playing 27 games for the club.

"Tyler brings experience from five years in the AFL system and knows what it takes to play at the highest level so we are thrilled to add him to our group," said Justin Reid, the Crows' list manager.

Tyler Brown is tackled by Jade Gresham during Collingwood's clash against St Kilda in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He is primarily a midfielder but can also play a variety of roles across the ground which we are excited about.

"He comes from a very good football family, is hard-working and driven to make the most of his opportunity so we look forward to having him at the club for the 2023 season."

As AFL.com.au reported last week, Brown was invited to train with the Crows following Fischer McAsey's decision to walk away from his AFL career.

A second spot opened up at Adelaide on Tuesday, when Paul Seedsman was ruled out for the 2023 campaign and placed on the inactive list due to ongoing concussion symptoms.

Adelaide's Paul Seedsman in action against Richmond in R11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm very grateful for getting another opportunity to join an AFL club and I'm really excited to be part of a young group that has a lot of promise for the future," Brown said.

"I felt welcome here as soon as I walked in the door and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into training with my new teammates."