LIAM Stocker has secured a second chance after signing with St Kilda via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The 22-year-old has been training with Ross Lyon’s squad since the start of December, months after being delisted by Carlton after four seasons at Princes Park.

Stocker was selected at pick No.19 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft – the first ever player to be live traded – and played 28 games in navy blue.

After being overlooked during the delisted free agency window and the NAB AFL and Rookie Drafts, the Sandringham Dragons product has impressed on the track across the summer.

Now the lifelong St Kilda supporter has secured a deal for 2023 ahead of the Saints’ 150th year.

Stocker is the sixth player to land at a new club via the pre-season supplemental selection period, after Tyler Brown joined Adelaide this week, following Liam Shiels (North Melbourne), Conor McKenna (Brisbane), Oskar Baker (Western Bulldogs) and Jed Anderson (Gold Coast) earlier in the pre-season.

Former Cat Quinton Narkle (Richmond), Irishman Darragh Joyce (Brisbane) and ex-Sun and Tiger Oleg Markov (Collingwood) are among the train-on players searching for a lifeline right now.

St Kilda has also been trialling former Essendon key position prospect Josh Eyre across the summer, with a spot still available on the rookie list if the club want to use it.

The Saints have up until February 15 to make a decision on Eyre.