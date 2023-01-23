Darragh Joyce during his debut for St Kilda against Melbourne in R15, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

IRISHMAN Darragh Joyce has secured an AFL lifeline after Brisbane added him to its rookie list ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline next month.

The 25-year-old was delisted by St Kilda at the end of August following 13 senior appearances across six years, after originally joining the Saints as a Category B rookie in 2016.

AFL.com.au revealed last week that Joyce had been invited to train with the Lions, following the decision to place Marcus Adams on the inactive list, and he has now secured a deal for 2023.

The second chance comes after Joyce decided to remain in Australia after being passed over during the delisted free agency window, before signing with Collingwood's VFL program for season 2023.

Darragh Joyce in action for St Kilda against Fremantle in R17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Joyce is the second player from the Emerald Isle to join Chris Fagan's squad during the pre-season supplemental selection period after the Lions beat Port Adelaide, St Kilda and Essendon to secure the services of Conor McKenna when the window opened on December 5.

After a handful of Irishmen returned home during the pandemic – including McKenna, who battled homesickness during his time at the Bombers – three have now returned to the AFL system this pre-season.

Adelaide signed former Collingwood key defender Mark Keane on the weekend to address a need in defence following former top-10 pick Fischer McAsey's decision to walk away from his AFL career earlier this month.

Keane opted to remain home and play Gaelic football in 2022 rather than see out the final year of his contract at the AIA Centre, before being lured back to the game by the Crows.

Collingwood defender Mark Keane in action against Fremantle on his AFL debut in round nine, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

With Joyce earning another shot in Queensland, Brisbane now has three Irishmen on its list in 2023, with Dublin product James Madden also at the Lions.

Geelong currently has three players from Ireland at GMHBA Stadium after Oisin Mullin joined premiership duo Zach Tuohy and Mark O'Connor, while Conor Nash and Fionn O'Hara are at Hawthorn, Cian McBride is at Essendon and Callum Brown is still on Greater Western Sydney's list.

The pre-season supplemental selection period closes on February 15.

Players signed during the SSP (Dec 5 to Feb 15)

Liam Shiels - North Melbourne

Oskar Baker - Western Bulldogs

Conor McKenna - Brisbane

Jed Anderson - Gold Coast

Tyler Brown - Adelaide

Liam Stocker - St Kilda

Mark Keane - Adelaide

Darragh Joyce - Brisbane