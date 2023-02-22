ST KILDA has settled on experienced high performance boss David Misson to replace veteran administrator Geoff Walsh as GM this season, while another familiar face – renowned sports psychologist Dr Sean Richardson – has also returned to the program.

After more than a decade away from Moorabbin, Misson returned to the Saints in November to link up with Ross Lyon for a second stint, initially as performance, medical and operations manager.

But after Walsh's sudden departure in late January due to family reasons, Misson was given the opportunity as acting general manager of football, which will now extend to the end of the season.

Josh Battle, Ross Lyon and Geoff Walsh speak during a St Kilda training session on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Misson will be supported across the year by St Kilda's head of AFLW and AFL operations, Tessie McManus, who will combine her responsibilities in leading Nick Dal Danto's women's program with an increased focus on the compliance and administrative requirements in the men's program.

After working as the high performance manager for Cricket Australia at the turn of the century and for the Sydney Swans in the early 2000s, Misson led St Kilda's high performance program for four seasons between 2008 and 2011, playing an important role in the club's rise to two Grand Final appearances (plus the replay) under Lyon.

LIST ANALYSIS Which club has the most All-Australians, top-10 picks?

Misson first crossed paths with Lyon during their time at Sydney and departed St Kilda after the coach's controversial move to Fremantle – the pair has remained tight since then – moving to Melbourne where he spent eight years as the Demons' elite performance manager before relocating to Canada with his wife.

The coronavirus pandemic brought Misson and his wife – who had moved to Toronto for a role as school principal – back to Australia, where he landed a role as head of performance at NRL powerhouse Sydney Roosters, before Lyon convinced him to return to St Kilda.

David Misson during his time at Melbourne in 2012. Picture: AFL Photos

It is understood that Misson has spent the past handful of years focusing on leadership development in preparation for a role such as GM, although the opportunity has come up a bit quicker than first thought.

Misson will still remain involved in the high performance program, but head of performance and conditioning, Nick Walsh, is running that part of the club.

St Kilda will review the role later in the year before making a decision on retaining Misson in the position next season.

With Simon Lethlean moving from a similar position to CEO, David Rath remaining heavily involved in the football program, Graeme Allan moving from an advisory role to head of talent and acquisition and Stephen Silvagni returning to the club as list manager, there are plenty of experienced football operators inside RSEA Park.

Graeme Allan and Stephen Silvagni look on at St Kilda training at RSEA Park on February 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

While club greats Lenny Hayes, Robert Harvey and Brendon Goddard have all settled into roles back at Moorabbin, another familiar face to the program has also returned to the club in recent months.

Dr Richardson is back in red, white and black after working as the club's sports psychologist during Lyon's previous time at the club.

WHERE'S YOUR CLUB AT? Injuries, who's flying, what's new

Since departing, the Canadian has worked as a leadership and performance psychology consultant for Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney, working for the Dockers across Lyon's entire tenure at the West Australian club.

Richardson has been spotted at the club on a regular basis across the pre-season with culture a key part of his remit.

St Kilda will ramp up its preparations for round one when it hosts Melbourne at RSEA Park in match simulation on Friday afternoon, ahead of a second practice match at home seven days later against Essendon.