ESSENDON has stockpiled more top-10 picks on its list than any other club, while a surprise outfit has the most All-Australians.

The Bombers have 11 players on their list taken in the top 10 of the draft, including new arrivals Sam Weideman and Will Setterfield, and Elijah Tsatas, taken with pick No.5 in last year's NAB AFL Draft.

Reigning premier Geelong has only four, including Jack Bowes and Jhye Clark. Port Adelaide and West Coast also have four each.

Gold Coast and North Melbourne each have 10.

The Cats have seven players who have been named All-Australians during their careers, the equal second most.

Tom Stewart (L) with Geelong teammate Tom Hawkins at the 2019 All-Australian awards. Picture: AFL Photos

The club which tops that list is West Coast, which is seemingly set to begin a rebuild in 2023.

With Jeremy McGovern, Nic Naitanui, Elliot Yeo, Andrew Gaff, Shannon Hurn, Jack Darling, Liam Ryan and Tim Kelly, the Eagles have eight All-Australians to work around this year.

Brisbane and Melbourne also have seven All-Australians, while the Suns and Kangaroos have just one apiece.

Editor's note: Numbers based on club lists as of February 3. Players can be added up until February 15 as part of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP)

All-Australians: 4 (Rory Laird - 2 times, Matt Crouch, Rory Sloane, Brodie Smith)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Chayce Jones, Fischer McAsey*, Josh Rachele, Izak Rankine, Riley Thilthorpe)

*McAsey stepped away from the game in January, but was placed on the Crows' inactive list.

Rory Laird fires off a handball during the R12 clash between Adelaide and West Coast on June 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 7 (Lachie Neale - 3 times, Harris Andrews - 2 times, Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher, Jack Gunston, Daniel Rich, Dayne Zorko)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Daniel Rich)

Top-10 draft picks: 7 (Callum Ah Chee, Will Ashcroft, Nakia Cockatoo, Joe Daniher, Hugh McCluggage, Cam Rayner, Daniel Rich)

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko ahead of the 2022 preliminary final against Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 6 (Patrick Cripps - 3 times, Charlie Curnow, Sam Docherty, Harry McKay, Adam Saad, Sam Walsh)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Sam Walsh)

Top-10 draft picks: 8 (Adam Cerra, Paddy Dow, Caleb Marchbank, Harry McKay, Lochie O'Brien, Lachie Plowman, Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering)

Carlton star Sam Walsh is chased by Adelaide's Sam Berry during round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 6 (Scott Pendlebury - 6 times, Tom Mitchell - 2 times, Taylor Adams, Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Steele Sidebottom)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Nick Daicos)

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Nick Daicos, Jordan De Goey, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Darcy Moore, Scott Pendlebury)

Charlie Curnow and Darcy Moore compete for a mark during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 5 (Zach Merrett - 2 times, Dyson Heppell, Darcy Parish, Dylan Shiel, Jake Stringer)

Rising Star winners: 2 (Dyson Heppell, Andrew McGrath)

Top-10 draft picks: 11 (Nik Cox, Dyson Heppell, Andrew McGrath, Darcy Parish, Archie Perkins, Zach Reid, Will Setterfield, Jake Stringer, Elijah Tsatas, Sam Weideman, Peter Wright)

Dyson Heppell in action during Essendon's clash with North Melbourne in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 4 (Nat Fyfe - 3 times, Andrew Brayshaw, Luke Ryan, Michael Walters)

Rising Star winners: 3 (Luke Jackson, Jaeger O'Meara, Caleb Serong)

Top-10 draft picks: 9 (James Aish, Jye Amiss, Andrew Brayshaw, Will Brodie, Neil Erasmus, Liam Henry, Luke Jackson, Caleb Serong, Hayden Young)

Andrew Brayshaw in action for Fremantle in the 2022 elimination final against Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 7 (Patrick Dangerfield - 8 times, Tom Hawkins - 5 times, Tom Stewart - 4 times, Jeremy Cameron - 3 times, Mark Blicavs, Cameron Guthrie, Tyson Stengle)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Jack Bowes, Jhye Clark, Patrick Dangerfield, Gary Rohan)

Patrick Dangerfield holds the premiership cup after Geelong's Toyota AFL Grand Final win over Sydney. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 1 (Touk Miller - 2 times)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 10 (Ben Ainsworth, Noah Anderson, Mac Andrew, Sam Day, Elijah Hollands, Bailey Humphrey, Ben King, Jack Lukosius, Matt Rowell, David Swallow)

Touk Miller celebrates a goal in Gold Coast's clash with North Melbourne in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 5 (Toby Greene - 2 times, Nick Haynes, Josh Kelly, Sam Taylor, Lachie Whitfield)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Jesse Hogan)

Top-10 draft picks: 9 (Lachie Ash, Aaron Cadman, Finn Callaghan, Stephen Coniglio, Phil Davis, Tom Green, Nick Haynes, Josh Kelly, Lachie Whitfield)

Josh Kelly kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash with Hawthorn in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 2 (Luke Breust - 2 times, Chad Wingard - 2 times)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Denver Grainger-Barras, Cam Mackenzie, Jack Scrimshaw, Josh Ward, Chad Wingard)

Luke Breust celebrates a goal during the R20 clash between Hawthorn and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 7 (Max Gawn - 6 times, Clayton Oliver - 3 times, Christian Petracca - 3 times, Brodie Grundy - 2 times, Steven May - 2 times, Michael Hibberd, Jake Lever)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 7 (Angus Brayshaw, Jake Melksham, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca, Christian Salem, Josh Schache, Adam Tomlinson)

Christian Petracca marks the ball during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 1 (Todd Goldstein)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Jaidyn Stephenson)

Top-10 draft picks: 10 (Ben Cunnington, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Griffin Logue, Luke McDonald, Will Phillips, Harry Sheezel, Jaidyn Stephenson, Tarryn Thomas, George Wardlaw, Jack Ziebell)

Jaidyn Stephenson in action during the R18 clash between North Melbourne and Richmond at Marvel Stadium on July 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 6 (Travis Boak - 3 times, Aliir Aliir, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Charlie Dixon, Connor Rozee, Ollie Wines)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Travis Boak, Jason Horne-Francis, Connor Rozee, Ollie Wines)

Connor Rozee in action during Port Adelaide's clash with Fremantle in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 6 (Dustin Martin - 4 times, Jack Riewoldt - 3 times, Shai Bolton, Trent Cotchin, Dylan Grimes, Tom Lynch)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 7 (Trent Cotchin, Josh Gibcus, Jacob Hopper, Dustin Martin, Dion Prestia, Tim Taranto, Nick Vlastuin)

Dustin Martin fends off Callum Mills during Richmond's clash against Sydney in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 2 (Jack Steele - 2 times, Jack Sinclair)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Jack Billings, Hunter Clark, Nick Coffield, Max King, Mattaes Phillipou)

Jack Sinclair in action for St Kilda against Richmond in R3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 6 (Lance Franklin - 8 times, Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills, Tom Papley, Luke Parker, Dane Rampe)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Callum Mills)

Top-10 draft picks: 8 (Nick Blakey, Braeden Campbell, Aaron Francis, Lance Franklin, Paddy McCartin, Logan McDonald, Callum Mills, Dylan Stephens)

Lance Franklin celebrates a goal in Sydney's clash with Essendon in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 8 (Jeremy McGovern - 4 times, Nic Naitanui - 3 times, Andrew Gaff - 2 times, Shannon Hurn - 2 times, Elliot Yeo - 2 times, Jack Darling, Tim Kelly, Liam Ryan)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Andrew Gaff, Reuben Ginbey, Nic Naitanui, Samo Petrevski-Seton)

Nic Naitanui in action in West Coast's match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 4 (Marcus Bontempelli - 4 times, Jack Macrae - 3 times, Bailey Dale, Caleb Daniel)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 6 (Marcus Bontempelli, Sam Darcy, Jack Macrae, Aaron Naughton, Bailey Smith, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan)

Marcus Bontempelli in action in the Western Bulldogs' round 22 match against Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

