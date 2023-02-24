Jack Gunston and Dane Rampe in action during Brisbane's match simulation against Sydney at Lakeside Oval, Sydney on February 24, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

BRISBANE'S new faces stole the show during its match simulation win over Sydney on Friday, with Jack Gunston, Josh Dunkley and Will Ashcroft all playing starring roles.

Gunston kicked three goals and Dunkley two, while Ashcroft was one of the best players on Tramway Oval as the Lions ran out 45-point winners.

Brisbane also appears to have dodged an injury scare, with the club confirming Lachie Neale's departure from the game during the third term was due to a corked quad and just precautionary.

On an almost perfect day of practice for Chris Fagan's men, Hugh McCluggage and Neale got plenty of midfield touches, while Harris Andrews and Keidean Coleman looked assured in defence.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Dunkley joins recruit party with tough major Josh Dunkley withstands some ferocious contact and converts the resulting shot to earn his first in new colours

But it was the off-season recruits that turned heads.

Gunston, the triple premiership Hawk, kicked one goal early and then two just after half-time as the Lions opened up a match-winning lead on the way to the 15.9 (99) to 8.6 (54) triumph.

He worked beautifully alongside Eric Hipwood (one goal) and Joe Daniher (two), having five set shots at goal.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Daniher's delightful spin ices big win Joe Daniher somehow manages to squeeze through this late goal after being twisted in a tackle

Dunkley split his time between midfield and forward, taking two strong marks for goals, while Ashcroft could hardly have been more impressive.

The No.2 father-son pick from last year's NAB AFL Draft found the ball at will with his clean hands at ground level and excellent skills by hand and foot often putting the Lions inside 50.

He played a prominent role in goals for Hipwood and Gunston.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Gunston grabs Lions' first in new hoops Brisbane recruit Jack Gunston earns his side's opening major after receiving a free kick directly in front of goal

Brisbane kicked five unanswered goals in the third quarter to open some breathing space, although Sydney appeared to rotate more players.

Errol Gulden was lively for the Swans, while James Rowbottom and Isaac Heeney were also busy in their minutes.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Gulden's golden boot didn't need long Errol Gulden delivers a trademark finish on his classy left foot to kick off proceedings

Lance Franklin came on to play the second half only, but with a lack of opportunities, was well held by Jack Payne.

YOUNG GUNS

If there was any doubt Will Ashcroft would play in round one, he put that well and truly to bed with a polished showing. Not only did he win plenty of his own ball, but the teenager does plenty of his damage in the front half of the ground to have maximum impact. Without Tom Hickey and Hayden McLean playing, the Swans gave Lachlan McAndrew plenty of time in the ruck, with the towering 22-year-old holding his own against Oscar McInerney and Darcy Fort. Fellow tall Will Edwards had some nice moments, taking a fantastic final quarter mark with the flight of the ball.

Will Ashcroft in action during Brisbane's match simulation against Sydney at Lakeside Oval on February 24, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SWITCHING POSITIONS

Former No.1 draft pick Cam Rayner was played at half back after training there all pre-season. He looked assured in his one-on-one contests in the first half, and then started to have some impact with the ball in the second. Darcy Wilmot, a half-back in his three finals appearances last year, spent his time on a wing and was steady.

Cam Rayner and James Rowbottom in action during the match simulation between Sydney and Brisbane at Lakeside Oval on February 24, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

INJURY WATCH

The one question mark coming out of the game for Brisbane is Lachie Neale. The Brownlow medallist appeared to tweak his ankle early in the third quarter, but the club confirmed post-match it was a corked quad. Neale walked around without assistance afterwards, left and the field and did not return for the last quarter-and-a-bit.

Luke Parker and Lachie Neale during the match simulation between Sydney and Brisbane at Lakeside Oval on February 24, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

FANTASY TEMPTERS

Aside from Ashcroft (MID, $298,000), who should be a lock in most teams, Keidean Coleman (DEF, $688,000) is another worth keeping an eye on. Although the Lions have a bevvy of options in defence, Coleman is a lock and with his two goals and numerous intercepts against the Swans, looks ready to bump his 2022 average of 77.7 up a notch or two.