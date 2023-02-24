Clayton Oliver celebrates after the match simulation between St Kilda and Melbourne at RSEA Park on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Hunter has shown the first sign that he could be one of the bargain recruits of 2023 after slotting straight into Simon Goodwin's midfield, producing an eye-catching performance first up in Melbourne's 59-point win over St Kilda at RSEA Park on Friday night.

With Ed Langdon on one wing and the former Bulldog on the other, Melbourne's stacked and diverse midfield mix showed why it will enter 2023 as a premiership contender, after defeating St Kilda 16.9 (105) to 6.10 (46) in front of more than 5000 people.

While Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver treated the practice match at the Saints' base as if Brownlow Medal votes and premiership points were on offer, dominating from start to finish, it was the addition of Hunter that provided Melbourne with another important puzzle piece as they look to bounce back from a straight-sets finals exit.

Hunter moved from the Western Bulldogs in exchange for a future third-round pick on deadline day last October, in a deal that attracted minimal fuss and fanfare after the 28-year-old dealt with some personal issues across a 2022 campaign that curtailed his decade at the Whitten Oval.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Hunter helps himself to early goal for new club Demons recruit Lachie Hunter snares his first in new hoops with this clever finish in front of goal

Petracca finished with three goals to go with a big haul of disposals, clearances and score involvements, while Oliver also started his 2023 campaign with a bang against a red, white and black engine room that was well beaten.

It has been more than four months since two-time All-Australian Brodie Grundy joined forces with six-time All-Australian Max Gawn and we finally got a glimpse of how these two star ruckmen are going to function in the same side.

Gawn started in the ruck and spent more time there than the former Magpie, splitting his time inside 50 and behind the ball, while Grundy hit the scoreboard late and showed some positive signs in his first showing in red and blue.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Grundy joins party with giant kick for new club Melbourne recruit Brodie Grundy delivers a superb long-range effort to claim his first major donning new colours

Out-of-contract young gun Kysaiah Pickett dazzled in a new role in the middle, injecting pace and polish around the ball in short bursts, kicking two classy goals along with a long run down the wing that included a few bounces that left a swathe of Saints grasping at clean air.

St Kilda's first outing under Ross Lyon – for the second time – highlighted the challenge the Saints face ahead of the ball early in the season.

With no Max King (shoulder), Jack Hayes (foot) or Tim Membrey (knee), Lyon was forced to spin the magnets at Moorabbin, trialling free agent signing Zaine Cordy deep inside 50 in the first half before swapping him with star key defender Dougal Howard after half-time.

Zaine Cordy contests the mark with Steven May during the match simulation between St Kilda and Melbourne at RSEA Park on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Saints will be without King for at least the first six weeks of the season while Membrey is facing a race against time for round one after undergoing knee surgery a fortnight ago.

Jade Gresham got through his first appearance since undergoing a posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction in July and will be better for the run. Ryan Byrnes staked his claim for a round one spot with a strong effort forward of centre, while Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was one of the Saints' most damaging in a new role off half-back.

Jack Billings, Seb Ross and Nick Coffield all played minutes in the reserves game following interrupted pre-seasons.

St Kilda will round out its preparations when they host Essendon at RSEA Park next Friday afternoon, while Melbourne hosts Richmond at Casey Fields next Saturday afternoon.

YOUNG GUNS

Top-10 pick Mattaes Phillipou took a bit of time to find his feet but produced a strong second-half showing across half-forward that will put him in contention for round one. The South Australian kicked two second-half goals, missed a third and took a couple of big grabs in a first appearance that showed glimpses of his talent. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera provided plenty of drive coming out of the back half, with the Saints looking to release the former first-round pick at every opportunity. Mitch Owens and Marcus Windhager both played forward. Jacob van Rooyen entered the game at half-time and had limited opportunities. The West Australian is hunting a debut but is currently behind Ben Brown and Tom McDonald, with the arrival of Brodie Grundy also providing another target.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Phillipou packs a punch with exciting mark and strike The Saints surround impressive youngster Mattaes Phillipou after his superb effort sails through

SWITCHING POSITIONS

With so many issues in attack, Ross Lyon took a look at former Western Bulldogs defender Zaine Cordy inside 50 in the first half, before swapping the 2016 premiership player with Dougal Howard after the main break. Both provided a target without setting the world on fire. Mitch Owens played deep inside 50 after training there across the summer. Kysaiah Pickett dazzled when he went inside in short bursts. Angus Brayshaw played off half-back in the absence of Christian Salem.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Cordy claims first for Saints in full-forward role Zaine Cordy finds himself in the perfect spot and earns a major for his new side

INJURY WATCH

While St Kilda has a stack of injury issues to deal with on the eve of the season, Christian Salem is Melbourne's biggest concern heading into the season. The premiership defender is still recovering from a thyroid issue and his return to play is yet to be determined at this stage. Bayley Fritsch missed the game due to a foot issue but is a chance to play next week ahead of round one, while Jake Melksham is dealing with a calf issue and Luke Dunstan is set to miss the start of the season due to a hamstring strain. Young St Kilda ruckman Max Heath hobbled off the ground, went inside and then returned.

FANTASY TEMPTERS

With so many options missing inside 50, Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $282,000) should get plenty of opportunities in 2023. He got better the longer the game went on, showing moments of class. Could be set for a round one debut. Owners of Jacob van Rooyen (FWD, $200,000) should keep an eye on where he fits in the pecking order at Melbourne. A sensational summer might not be enough for him to get a spot in round one with Ben Brown and Tom McDonald up and going.