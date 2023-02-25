Jack Billings handballs during St Kilda's round 17 match against Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on July 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA midfielder Jack Billings will be sidelined for up to eight weeks after scans revealed a hairline fracture to his right fibula.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury during Friday night's match simulation against Melbourne at RSEA Park, where he played minutes in the reserves game.

It was Billings' first formal hitout since injuring his back late in the 2022 season, resulting in surgery.

"This is clearly a big blow for Jack who has worked hard over the summer to re-join the group, recently completing a great month of training," acting footy manager David Misson said.

"Despite the setback, we know Jack will attack his rehab to return to the field as soon as possible.

"For now, we'll be doing everything we can to support him through this latest injury."

The midfielder didn't play before round nine last season and was restricted to just eight games for the year thanks to a pre-season hamstring injury and then the season-ending back injury.

The Saints have been dealt a long list of injuries this pre-season, with forwards Max King (shoulder), Jack Hayes (foot) and Matt Allison (foot) all to start the season on the sidelines. Tim Membrey (knee) is facing a race against time to be fit for round one, while Zak Jones (Achilles) has been ruled out for the start of the season.