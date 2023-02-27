Will Day looks to pass the ball during Hawthorn's intraclub match on February 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORMALLY the advice is to not be too reactionary to pre-season games, but the recent match simulations and intraclub outings have caused some decisions to be made for AFL Fantasy Classic teams.

Roy, who has coined the term 'Royactionary', has made a few changes to his team off the back of the vision he saw last week.

He has been hot on Tom Mitchell all pre-season, but the way the Magpies rotated their midfield has him worried. Riley Beveridge, appearing on the special 'Around the Grounds' podcast, said Collingwood will have a few players running through the engine room.

On the flipside, Will Day has become a member of 'destROY' based on his game for Hawthorn last Thursday. His midfield minutes have sold Roy on the mid-priced Fantasy defender.

Both players will be on show on Thursday as The Traders watch the Hawthorn v Collingwood game at University of Tasmania Stadium.

EVERY CLUB PREVIEWED Prices, locks, bargains, more

In the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast, Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through what they'll be watching in the upcoming practice matches as well as the players whose stocks are rising and falling in the eyes of Fantasy coaches.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week's episode …

1:00 - Initial takeaways from the match simulation games.

3:30 - The Traders will be live on Thursday from 5.10pm AEDT as they discuss the Hawthorn v Collingwood games from University of Tasmania Stadium.

5:00 - Charlie Constable is the first player highlight with his stocks increasing in the last couple of weeks.

9:00 - New Cat Jack Bowes found plenty of the ball.

12:10 - Errol Gulden led the Swans for CBAs.

15:45 - The safest place to take a look for a cheaper ruck is with Scott Lycett, says Roy.

19:00 - Warnie chats through his DEF and MID structure.

25:00 - Calvin has added Darcy Parish to his team.

28:10 - Have we found a bench ruck in Lachlan McAndrew?

31:00 - Are we being too reactionary with Tom Mitchell after a quiet showing? He's the first player the boys mention as someone whose stocks are going down.

35:10 - The boys are going cold on Wayne Milera despite the half-back role.

38:30 - Darcy Cameron's ruck mix with Mason Cox is a worry.

42:10 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

48:00 - Roy says Bailey Smith is knocking on the door of the Rollin' 22.

51:30 - How do The Traders rank Stephen Coniglio and Tim Taranto?

55:30 - Can you have Hayden Young at D1?

59:30 - Use this weekend to project your round one teams.

1:02:30 - How teams use the ball.

1:04:00 - Who Roy is watching this weekend.

1:07:40 - Draft weekend for us has been timed very well.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.