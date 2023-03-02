Jack Viney in action during Melbourne's training session at Gosch's Paddock on September 8, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

JACK Viney has been ruled out of Melbourne's final practice match against Richmond after injuring his knee at training.

The 28-year-old left the track early during the Demons' main training session at Casey Fields on Wednesday.

Jack Viney in action during Melbourne's win over Fremantle in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

While scans revealed there wasn't significant damage to the knee, the midfielder has been placed on light duties ahead of the Dees' season opener against the Western Bulldogs on March 18.



"We will have a better idea of his rehabilitation progress over the next week. While he will miss this weekend's practice match against Richmond, we don't anticipate him to be further impacted ahead of the season," Melbourne football performance manager Alan Richardson told melbournefc.com.au.