Will Ashcroft in action during Brisbane's practice match against Geelong on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GUN DRAFTEE Will Ashcroft and prized recruit Josh Dunkley were outstanding for Brisbane in its commanding win over Geelong on Thursday night, as the Lions avoided some injury scares.

Tall forward Eric Hipwood (corked hip) was given an early mark after appearing to cop a head knock in the same incident, while impressive key defender Jack Payne was rested in the final term.

The revamped Lions midfield could hardly have been more impressive after a slow start, leading the home team to a 13.13 (91) to 6.9 (45) triumph at Brighton Homes Arena.

Dunkley put his head into every contest and was at the bottom of most packs, finishing with 31 disposals and seven tackles in front of a strong home crowd.

Ashcroft, taken with pick No.2 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, got better and better as the night wore on, clean with his hands in traffic and quick with his decisions to finish with 26 touches.

The son of former Lions triple premiership player Marcus was used on the wing, at half-forward and primarily in the midfield.

There was a lot to like about the Lions' performance, with newly-appointed co-captain Lachie Neale (31) and vice-captain Hugh McCluggage (28) influential, but it was the speed of ball movement that really caught the eye.

Geelong had the ball camped inside Brisbane's 50 for much of the opening quarter (20-9), but without Tom Hawkins (foot) and Jeremy Cameron (rested), battled to find avenues to goal, and the Lions pounced on the counter-attack.

Hawthorn recruit Jack Gunston (1.3) got out the back for the game's opening goal after a great Zac Bailey transition, while Hipwood, Bailey and Joe Daniher added further goals to open a nice lead.

Neale's co-captain Harris Andrews was magnificent in defence and alongside Payne ruled the air.

Like Brisbane, Geelong was missing a handful of regular best 22 players, including late scratching Mark Blicavs (gastro) and although battling hard, never really extended the Lions.

The Cats lost Jake Kolodjashnij to a head knock during the third quarter after he was on the end of some friendly fire.

New faces

Dunkley was in the thick of everything from the outset, racking up disposals and looking right at home alongside his new centre square mates Neale and McCluggage. Ashcroft took some time to get involved but became more influential with his hard two-way running, while Gunston found space and could have finished with a much bigger bag, but for a few untimely fumbles. Tanner Bruhn impressed in the midfield, and although slightly fading after half-time, finished with 19 disposals. Ollie Henry (10 and four marks) showed aerial flashes, but will benefit from the return of Cameron and ultimately Hawkins.

Round one chance

With Jack Henry (foot) sidelined for the immediate future it was a great chance for Esava Ratugolea to lock down a defensive post, and he did just that. Against a Lions forward line that include Gunston, Daniher and Hipwood, Ratugolea impressed in the air and on the ground, with eight of his 10 disposals intercepts. Conor McKenna looked at home after two years out of the AFL and would be close to locking in a spot in Brisbane's backline, while Darcy Wilmot had some nice moments as he mixed time between defence and the wing.

Esava Ratugolea in action during Geelong's practice match against Brisbane on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Medical room

Hipwood was involved in a big collision in the third quarter and left the field with a corked hip. He appeared to cop a head knock at the same time, but the Lions did not seem too concerned by that post match. Payne was put on ice for the final quarter and the Lions insist it was just to manage his workload after a slightly interrupted past month. Kolodjashnij left the ground just before the final change and did not return. Assistant coach Shaun Grigg said he would be assessed in the next few days.

Rhys Stanley (left) and Eric Hipwood contest the ruck during Geelong's practice match against Brisbane on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fantasy watch

Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $963,000) and Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000) showed just why they are owned by most teams in Fantasy Classic. Dunkley showcased his all-round game with 31 disposals, seven tackles and six marks for a game-high 120 points, while Ashcroft is locked to start after his 97-point display. Lachie Neale (MID, $947,000) was solid with 95 points, while Darcy Wilmot (DEF, $200,000) shapes as being a good cash cow following his 43 points and Conor McKenna (DEF, $373,000) finished with 46. Tom Stewart (DEF, $836,000) looked decent on the back of 19 disposals, five marks and 73 points. Meanwhile, Tanner Bruhn (MID/FWD, $471,000) was solid, gathering 19 disposals to go with seven tackles for 74 points.

BRISBANE 4.4 6.9 9.12 13.13 (91)

GEELONG 0.2 2.3 4.5 6.9 (45)

GOALS

Brisbane: McCarthy 2, Fort 2, Daniher 2, Bailey 2, Robertson, Neale, Hipwood, Gunston, Coleman

Geelong: Stengle 2, Stanley, Rohan, Dempsey, De Koning

BEST

Brisbane: McCluggage, Dunkley, Andrews, Neale, Bailey, Ashcroft

Geelong: Stewart, Miers, Stengle, Guthrie, Dangerfield

INJURIES

Brisbane: Hipwood (corked hip), Payne (hamstring)

Geelong: Kolodjashnij (head)

Reports: Nil