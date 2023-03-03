WHO BETTER to help you pick your AFL Fantasy Classic squad and get tips from than last year's champion?

With the season starting in less than two weeks, Classic squads are beginning to take shape as players chase the huge prizes on offer again in 2023.

Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned player, advice from last year's champion, Matt Mottram, is hugely valuable.

The coach of Mottram's Marvels joins Warnie from The Traders to talk through everything Fantasy.

How to pick your team

MM: "It's not as easy as it might seem. I think the main focus, just because you've got a salary cap, is to try and look for a bit of value in that starting squad, so when you're selecting those premiums across the lines, try and find players who you think can improve on their average."

Matt points to the possibility of Rory Laird (MID, $1,066,000) being the best scorer, but highlights the lack of value at his price.

MM: "Besides looking for the value with the premiums, I think the main thing is the rookies, letting those rookies dictate your structure and then where you fill out the premiums and mid-pricers after that."

With Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000), Cam Mackenzie (MID, $288,000) and Will Phillips (MID, $270,000), you have three rookies set to start in your midfield.

Locked into Mottram's Marvels as of March 2

DEF: Elliot Yeo, Reuben Ginbey

MID: Dom Sheed, Will Ashcroft, Will Phillips

RUC: Rowan Marshall

FWD: Josh Dunkley, Tim Taranto and Harry Sheezel

Be prepared and don't panic

MM: "You think you know what you're going to start and a few rookies may not get selected and that can cause a bit of panic and then you've got to decide do you take a rookie in that early game because they're there. There's a bit to think about so I think it's good to be prepared and just have a few alternatives in case someone isn't selected. It's always good to have those plans in place."

MM: "I think another thing that's really important in that first week is just having your captains ready to go. If you're going to have an early vice-captain, make sure you've got a loop that's not going to play and those sorts of things. You've got to think of all that, but at the same time don't panic, don't make any wholesale changes, try and stick to what you've got there as much as you can."

From 14,552nd to champion

Last year, Matt was ranked 14,552nd after round one, but was 17th overall after round seven.

So even if you make a slow start, there is hope if you get your trades right.

MM: "I think early on, first port of call is if you had any errors or you need to correct anything, you do that. For example, I missed (James) Sicily, he was one of those mid-price picks that can win you the competition so if you missed anybody like that or even a really good rookie who looks like he's going to make a heap of cash for you who you don't have in your team, those first two weeks you definitely need to jump on those guys and not let them go through because that can push you right up the ranks by having those guys. Just missing them in the first week doesn't mean it's game over, you can get them in week two or week three and you're still in it. Early on I think that's important."

Trade tips

MM: "Breakevens are important to look at, but sometimes you might wait for someone to come down in a breakeven a bit more and then they hit a big score. Sometimes it's good to jump on them a week early before that breakeven reaches the price you want it to reach. The main thing is target premiums who have fallen in price because someone might've got an injury or had a low score and they've gone down a bit. You target those guys and bring them in. If the guys are around that top eight, top six, or thereabouts, you try and get them into your team as the season progresses."

Captain's call

One of Matt's winning moves in 2022 was captaining Zach Merrett for his 172 against North Melbourne in round 20.

MM: "I think the most important thing is your captain. Sometimes we can pay not as much attention to our captains and a lot more on our trades and getting our trades right. But captains actually give you double points and can make a huge difference."

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.