Luke Pedlar gets away from Jeremy McGovern during the practice match between Adelaide and West Coast at Mineral Resources Park on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE completed a perfect pair of pre-season hit-outs in WA with a 59-point win against West Coast on Friday night, raising hopes the highly organised unit is ready to make a leap in 2023.

But while the Crows showed signs of clear progress at Mineral Resources Park, the Eagles produced a worrying performance that suggested there is still significant work to do before they open their season against North Melbourne on March 18.

Their one win was the excellent form of prized draftee Reuben Ginbey, who looks all but guaranteed of a round one debut after leading his team's midfield with seven clearances from his 17 disposals in an assured first-up performance.

It was the Crows, however, who had most to smile about as they controlled the game for long periods with a well-drilled defensive style and relentless pressure around the ball.

Their ball movement and ability to lock the ball in the front half was also superior, winning the inside 50s 65-37 as forwards Darcy Fogarty and Ben Keays capitalised with four goals each.

Midfield duo Rory Laird (32 and nine clearances) and Sam Berry (19 and six inside 50s) were impressive for the second straight week, grinding their opponents into the ground through hard work and each pushing forward to kick two goals.

Captain Jordan Dawson (26 and six rebounds) was also piercing with his ball use and a key reason the Crows were able to create quality scoring opportunities, with Mitch Hinge (23 and four inside 50s) an improved player on the wing.

"I'm really pleased at the moment with that finish … but it's probably more than tonight's game. It's a block of work we've been able to put in coming over to Perth," coach Matthew Nicks said after an even performance from his team, which registered eight wins last season.

"Some of our guys are in a good space when it comes to backing themselves, being clean with the footy, and I thought our heat was at its best tonight, and that's us.

"If we can have that at that level, we'll compete. It's given us some momentum into round one."

The margin would have been significantly more if not for the Eagles' backline, which was often under siege but fought hard to limit the damage.

At half-time, the Eagles' three leading ball-winners were backmen Jeremy McGovern (15), Liam Duggan (14) and Luke Shuey (13), who was stationed mostly behind the ball, while the team's forwards entered the main break starved of opportunities.

McGovern, Duggan and former captain Shannon Hurn all finished with 25 disposals and combined for 35 marks and 14 rebound 50s between them.

The home team had looked its best when taking risks off half-back, but it happened far too rarely as the Eagles fell into a stagnant game that allowed the Crows to organise defensively.

With premiership forward Jack Darling (ankle) missing, the forward line lacked aerial presence with Oscar Allen, Jake Waterman and redeployed defender Josh Rotham combining for three marks inside 50.

There were also concerning performances in the midfield from wingman Andrew Gaff (13 disposals) and Tim Kelly (16), while second-year onballer Jai Culley did not play and instead tuned up in a reserves hit-out afterwards.

"We didn't get our ball movement going on the back of some fundamentals in and around the contest, and when we did get into open play, we didn't execute with our skill execution," assistant coach Luke Webster said after the match.

New faces

West Coast draftee Reuben Ginbey is a natural ball-winner who takes the right option almost all of the time. From the moment he entered the game he was in the thick of the action, either at centre bounces or drifting behind the ball, winning eight disposals in the opening quarter. Free agent Jayden Hunt played in defence and took the game on occasionally, while Campbell Chesser owned one wing but was quiet with nine disposals. Elijah Hewett came on late for limited minutes, splitting his time between the midfield and forward. For the Crows, Izak Rankine booted one goal after starring against Fremantle last week. Draftee Max Michalanney had his work cut out in defence, opposed to Liam Ryan, but showed plenty of encouraging signs.

Reuben Ginbey in action during the practice match between West Coast and Adelaide on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Round one chance

Ginbey looks all but locked in for the Eagles. He was the team's most impressive midfielder in the first half and has earned his place in the 22. Wingman Chesser could yet be handed a round one debut after ticking all the boxes physically. For the Crows, Michalanney looks to have the strong body and poise required to hold up in a defensive role and will certainly be in the mix.

Max Michalanney handballs during the practice match between Adelaide and West Coast at Mineral Resources Park on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Medical room

Bailey Williams was a late withdrawal because of hamstring tightness, with the Eagles' ruck stocks in a bad way ahead of round one. Star big man Nic Naitanui (Achilles) is already in doubt, leaving Callum Jamieson as the most likely option against North Melbourne if Williams remains sidelined. Both teams appeared to get through unscathed otherwise.

Fantasy watch

Rory Laird (MID, $1,066,000) showed why he will cost you more than $1m if you want him in your squad. The Crows gun tallied a game-high 138 points on the back of 32 disposals, 10 tackles and two goals. His teammate Jordan Dawson (DEF, $893,000) also impressed, finishing with 99 points. A pair of Eagles, Elliot Yeo (DEF, $625,000) and Dom Sheed (MID, $591,000) were busy enough with 89 and 82 points respectively. Both teams are likely to provide rookie options in 2023. Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000) was excellent, finishing with 68 points from just 56 per cent time on ground. Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $200,000) had 35 points from 61 per cent time on ground. Crow Luke Pedlar (FWD, $213,000) kicked a goal and finished with 42 points (55 per cent time on ground) and Max Michalanney (DEF, $268,000) managed 33 points. – Dejan Kalinic

WEST COAST 1.1 3.4 6.5 7.10 (52)

ADELAIDE 6.1 8.3 12.6 17.9 (111)

GOALS

West Coast: Cripps 2, Allen, Petruccelle, Rotham, Ryan, Yeo

Adelaide: Fogarty 4, Keays 4, Walker 3, Laird 2, Berry 2, Pedlar, Rankine

BEST

West Coast: McGovern, Ginbey, Hurn, Cripps, Sheed

Adelaide: Laird, Fogarty, Dawson, Hinge, Keays, Berry, Smith

INJURIES

West Coast: Bailey Williams (hamstring) replaced in the selected squad by Harry Edwards

Adelaide: Nil

Reports: Nil