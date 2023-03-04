YOU NEVER know what Luke Beveridge has up his sleeve, and on Saturday the Western Bulldogs coach unleashed four aces in his forward line in a tantalising glimpse of what's to come in season 2023.

Key forward quartet Aaron Naughton, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Sam Darcy and Rory Lobb all played in the same potent Dogs attack as Beveridge's outfit completely overpowered North Melbourne by 58 points in its final tune-up ahead of round one.

Naughton kicked four goals, Ugle-Hagan added three, Darcy chipped in with two, while Lobb kicked one as the Dogs overwhelmed an undersized Kangaroos backline to notch a thoroughly convincing 22.11 (143) to 13.7 (85) victory at Ikon Park.

Tim English and Marcus Bontempelli also drifted forward on occasions, adding yet more firepower, to take utmost advantage of the midfield dominance led by both Tom Liberatore (33 disposals, two goals) and Bailey Smith (30 disposals, five clearances).

There were plenty more positives from a Bulldogs key position perspective, with Liam Jones (19 disposals, 13 intercepts, 11 marks) another to impress in his return match in Dogs colours.

Jones took a number of strong intercept marks across half-back, patrolling the defensive side of the ground, while flanked by new teammate Alex Keath and converted forward Josh Bruce.

The only slight concern for Beveridge ahead of the team's round one encounter with Melbourne in 14 days' time will be a neck injured suffered by Taylor Duryea, which forced him to leave for scans, and a corked quad to Ed Richards.

"(Duryea) just got a little knock to the neck. All of the scans have cleared him of any injury, and he feels OK, which is a real positive for us," Western Bulldogs assistant Rohan Smith said afterwards.

"We'll see how he recovers and we'll talk to the doctors as we get inside, but the scans are all clear and that's the most important part. He'll probably get re-introduced through training this week and hopefully be right for round one."

North Melbourne had enjoyed a competitive start and was able to muster some early attacking cut-through, with key forward Nick Larkey booting three goals for the match, but any signs of the club's Alastair Clarkson-inspired improvement quickly faded.

The experienced duo of Jy Simpkin (31 disposals, one goal) and Ben Cunnington (27 disposals, nine clearances) were the standout performers for the Kangaroos, while top-three draft selection Harry Sheezel also flashed his talent at either end of the field.

The Western Bulldogs will face Melbourne in their season-opener in the MCG's first Saturday night match of the new campaign, while North Melbourne is due to host West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round one.

New faces

Liam Jones was one of the game's most notable performers, taking a series of strong intercept marks and looking assured as the Dogs' best defender. Rory Lobb combined stints both forward and through the ruck to good effect, while ex-Melbourne recruit Oskar Baker looks a lock for round one after another promising summer display on the wing. Harry Sheezel continued to impress for the Kangaroos and should play round one after a lively game in the forward line, before drifting behind the ball in the last term. Griffin Logue is everything the club thought he would be as the side's primary key defensive option, while ex-Hawthorn veteran Liam Shiels was quiet but should still play in round one to add some experience to a wing.

Round one chance

There's excitement around what small forward Arthur Jones can produce for the Dogs early in the season. He looked good again on Saturday, kicking two nice goals to stake his claim for a potential round one debut. Kangaroos key forward Charlie Comben started the game alongside Nick Larkey in attack. Although was a tough day for the youngster, who was held goalless, he remains firmly in contention to play round one.

Medical room

Taylor Duryea was sent for precautionary scans after copping a knock to his neck in the opening term, while Ed Richards sat out the majority of the match with a corked quad. The Dogs are hopeful that both Cody Weightman (adductor) and Jason Johannisen (calf) will be fit for round one, despite missing Saturday's clash, but Tim O'Brien (hamstring) is facing an uphill battle after an interrupted summer. Laitham Vandermeer (leg), Ryan Gardner (elbow) and Roarke Smith (foot) will all be absent for the opening rounds of the season. For the Kangaroos, Cam Zurhaar came off with calf tightness before half time but the club is confident it won't impact his preparations for round one. There must now be doubts as to whether Aidan Corr (calf), Curtis Taylor (calf) and Aaron Hall (Achilles) can prove their fitness for round one after missing again. Darcy Tucker (knee) is also unlikely, while first-round pick George Wardlaw (conditioning) is still building up his training loads.

Fantasy watch

The Fantasy-friendly Bulldogs are still here. Whichever Dog you liked beforehand wouldn't have disappointed as Bailey Smith (MID, $935,000), Jack Macrae (MID, $916,000), Tim English (RUC, $901,000) and Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $891,000) all impressed. Smith (105 points), Macrae (121), English (93) and Bontempelli (106) did little wrong. They were all outscored by Tom Liberatore (MID, $801,000) as the gun midfielder had 33 disposals, two goals and 142 points. The returning Liam Jones (DEF, $321,000) was dominant early and finished with 88 points, while Oskar Baker (MID, $452,000) showed good signs at his new club on his way to 92 points. Mid-price option Toby McLean (MID/FWD, $401,000) grew into the game for his 54 points, while Arthur Jones (FWD, $200,000) shapes as a cash cow at some stage, kicking two goals for his 50 points. For North, Jy Simpkin (MID, $846,000) finished with 115 points and Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $824,000) was quieter with 69. Ben Cunnington (MID/FWD, $668,000) had 27 disposals and 69 points, while Harry Sheezel (FWD, $296,000) finished with 75 points and Will Phillips (MID, $270,000) was quieter with 56. – Dejan Kalinic

WESTERN BULLDOGS 5.4 13.6 19.9 22.11 (143)

NORTH MELBOURNE 4.1 7.4 8.4 13.7 (85)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Naughton 4, Scott 3, Ugle-Hagan 3, Liberatore 2, Darcy 2, A.Jones 2, Bontempelli 2, Baker, Treloar, Lobb, West

North Melbourne: Larkey 3, Powell 2, Simpkin, Davies-Uniacke, Curtis, Sheezel, Goldstein, Goater, Stephenson, Turner

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Liberatore, Bontempelli, Naughton, Jones, Ugle-Hagan, Smith, Macrae

North Melbourne: Simpkin, Cunnington, Sheezel, Powell

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Duryea (neck), Richards (corked quad)

North Melbourne: Zurhaar (calf)