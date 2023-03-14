THE LATEST on three key Demons, a superstar Eagle and more.
Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round one.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Leg
|2-3 weeks
|Billy Dowling
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Josh Worrell
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: March 14, 2023
Early prognosis
Scans revealed a minor fracture in Crouch's right leg after an incident at training last Friday. The club expects him to resume running next week and be available for round three. Worrell's hamstring injury has been frustrating, with the defender still up to a month away. Dowling is out of a moonboot after a joint-related foot injury and should resume training ahead of round three. Paul Seedsman will not be available this year after being placed on the inactive list. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cal Ah Chee
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Gardiner
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Dayne Zorko
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 14, 2023
Early prognosis
Zorko trained well on Tuesday but is still not right to play. There's no need to rush him back, so expect another week or two before he sees his first action of 2023. Gardiner and Ah Chee were both restricted to light running on the same day, with the latter expected to return to skills training later this week. The club has listed each as returning shortly. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|TBC
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|TBC
|David Cuningham
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|TBC
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Back
|TBC
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: March 15, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues will be without Walsh, Marchbank and Boyd for the first parts of the season, while Williams and Philp are long-term prospects after being placed on the inactive list over the summer. In better news, Marc Pittonet (knee), Jack Martin (calf) and Mitch McGovern (back) all played VFL last week and should be available for selection. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Harvey Harrison
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Patrick Lipinski
|Shoulder
|Post mid-season bye
|Fin Macrae
|Back
|2 weeks
|Brayden Maynard
|Infection
|Available
|Updated: March 14, 2023
Early prognosis
The Pies will start the season without Lipinski after he underwent a shoulder reconstruction following a dislocation against Hawthorn in the practice match. Dean has already been ruled out for the season due to another long-term foot injury, while Kreuger is a couple of months of returning from shoulder surgery. Maynard is set to return on Friday night after missing the clash against the Hawks with an infection caused by an abrasion. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Caldwell
|Ankle
|Test
|Nik Cox
|Back
|4-6 weeks
|Jayden Davey*
|Knee
|Season
|Dyson Heppell
|Foot
|Test
|Ben Hobbs
|Calf
|Test
|Zach Reid
|Back
|6-7 weeks
|James Stewart
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Elijah Tsatas
|Knee
|3-4 months
|Updated: March 14, 2023
Early prognosis
While Stringer has been ruled out of round one, there was some positive news for the Bombers, with Caldwell, Heppell and Hobbs pushing to be available, while Matt Guelfi (calf) and Kyle Langford (back) got through a VFL practice game on Saturday. Cox, Stewart and Reid are still weeks away, Tsatas will miss at least the next three months and Davey is out for the season. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Travis Colyer
|Knee
|TBC
|Michael Walters
|Achilles tendon
|Test
|Updated: March 14, 2023
Early prognosis
Colyer underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this week that will sideline him for at least six weeks. Otherwise, the Dockers are close to a clean bill of health after Michael Frederick (quad), Corey Wagner (hamstring) and Luke Ryan (back) overcame recent setbacks and re-joined main training. Even Nathan O'Driscoll, who has been hampered by a hot spot in his foot, appears ready to go. Walters is the player in most doubt for round one, with Fremantle open to easing the forward back through the WAFL this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Mitch Duncan
|Calf
|Test
|Tom Hawkins
|Foot
|Test
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Medium term
|Updated: March 14, 2023
Early prognosis
All eyes will be on Hawkins this week to see if the five-time All-Australian recovers in time to face Collingwood on Friday night. Duncan has returned from a training block in South Australia but might not recover in time to play in round one. Menegola has undergone further knee surgery following another setback. Kolodjashnij is in concussion protocols after a hit in the practice match. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|TBC
|Brandon Ellis
|Calf
|TBC
|Bailey Humphrey
|Foot
|1 week
|Sean Lemmens
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Wil Powell
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|1 week
|Updated: March 14, 2023
Early prognosis
The calf injury that has dogged Ellis the past three weeks still hasn't healed and he'll miss the opening round, at least. Lemmens is not far away with the same problem, while Humphrey was unlucky with a foot infection and is also close to a return. Weller has made an incredible return from a ruptured ACL and is just a week away from playing again after suffering the injury last June. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Bedford
|Hamstring
|7-8 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|Test
|Darcy Jones
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Nick Madden
|Foot
|7-9 weeks
|Updated: March 15, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants are hopeful Daniels will play this week, having recently re-joined main training. Bedford is the only other major concern as he recovers from a significant hamstring injury. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Mitch Lewis
|ACL
|5-6 weeks
|Josh Morris
|Shoulder
|5-6 weeks
|Harry Morrison
|Hamstring
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Concussion
|Available
|Updated: March 14, 2023
Early prognosis
Lewis is the big injury at Waverley Park right now. The Hawks will start the season without the key forward, after he strained his ACL at the end of January. Lewis could be back in the second month of the season, but there is no concrete timeline around his return. Morrison is a chance to be available this weekend after missing the intraclub and the practice matches due to a hamstring strain. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bayley Fritsch
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Thyroid
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Viney
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 15, 2023
Early prognosis
None of Viney, Fritsch or Salem will play against the Bulldogs after falling short in their bid for full fitness. All three are expected to be available for selection as soon as the next fortnight, though, with Viney the furthest advanced. Coach Simon Goodwin otherwise has a healthy squad to pick from for the season opener. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Foot
|TBC
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Ben McKay
|Foot
|TBC
|Darcy Tucker
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|George Wardlaw
|Conditioning
|1-2 weeks
|Cam Zurhaar
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: March 15, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos hope Zurhaar will be available for selection this weekend, but McKay and Coleman-Jones will miss the opening parts of the season. New recruit Tucker is still working his way back and won't feature in round one. Wardlaw will return over the next fortnight, while Aidan Corr (calf), Curtis Taylor (calf), Aaron Hall (Achilles) all played VFL last week and should be available for selection. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|Test
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Ankle
|Test
|Jackson Mead
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: March 14, 2023
Early prognosis
A great sight for Port with only three players all on the list – and all a chance to be available for the opening round. Finlayson has made a terrific return from surgery on his syndesmosis last month and is in full training, while Dumont and Mead returned to training on Tuesday and will be monitored through the week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jacob Bauer
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Tom Brown
|Wrist
|1-3 weeks
|Seth Campbell
|Groin
|1-3 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|7-12 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Kaleb Smith
|Foot
|7-12 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: March 14, 2023
Early prognosis
Richmond received a rush of good news ahead of its round one clash against Carlton, with all of Dion Prestia (pec), Marlion Pickett (adductor), Jayden Short (calf), Jack Graham (toe) and Jack Ross (knee) available for selection. Soldo has been unexpectedly ruled out with a foot issue. Gibcus suffered an infection in his hamstring wound following surgery, which has set him back. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Jack Billings
|Fractured leg
|6-9 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Foot
|10-12 weeks
|Max Heath
|Ankle
|Test
|Olli Hotton
|Back
|Indefinite
|Zak Jones
|Achilles
|Indefinite
|Isaac Keeler
|Knee
|6-9 weeks
|Max King
|Shoulder
|6-9 weeks
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Indefinite
|Tim Membrey
|Knee
|TBC
|Seb Ross
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Marcus Windhager
|Hand
|Test
|Updated: March 14, 2023
Early prognosis
Ross Lyon will start his second stint at the Saints without a recognisable forward line. King and Hayes are months away, Membrey will miss at least round one, potentially longer. Billings is also at least six weeks away. The Saints will also face the Dockers without important midfielder Ross who provides defensive support around the ball. Coffield was on track for an early season return from the knee reconstruction that wiped out his 2022 campaign, but hamstring surgery followed by a decent calf strain has stalled his comeback. It is an injury list that makes for uncomfortable reading from a Saints perspective. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Clarke
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Robbie Fox
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Hickey
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jacob Konstanty
|Shin
|TBC
|Sam Wicks
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Updated: March 15, 2023
Early prognosis
The Swans have already confirmed Hickey, Clarke and Fox will miss the opening round of the season as they recover from injuries suffered over the summer. Draftee Konstanty is also unavailable, while Wicks didn't play the recent practice games and has not yet been declared fully fit. Tom Papley (ribs) and Callum Mills (finger) missed the practice match against Carlton but are expected to face Gold Coast. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles soreness
|TBC
|Josh Rotham
|Arm
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Williams
|Spleen
|TBC
|Updated: March 15, 2023
Early prognosis
Naitanui was put through a physical test on Monday and moved well, but he has been ruled out it remains unlikely he'll be available for round one at least. Luckily Bailey Williams is available after recovering from hamstring tightness and training fully, giving West Coast two ruck options against North Melbourne. Jack Darling has re-joined full training after recovering from an ankle injury and just needs to get through the week. Rotham is restricted by a brace on his right arm and was expected to miss a month after breaking his arm in the pre-season loss to Adelaide. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|TBC
|Ryan Gardner
|Elbow
|3-4 weeks
|Arthur Jones
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Tim O'Brien
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Fractured leg
|4-6 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: March 14, 2023
Early prognosis
A double blow to the Dogs' small forward stocks ahead of round one with Weightman and Jones both ruled out of the season-opener, and potentially longer, due to groin injuries. O'Brien has suffered another hamstring injury and will be sidelined for at least another month. Gardner is set to miss at least the first three or four weeks after undergoing elbow surgery following an incident in the intraclub in Ballarat. Vandermeer fractured his leg just before then and will miss the first quarter of the season. - Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list