THE LATEST on three key Demons, a superstar Eagle and more.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round one.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Crouch  Leg  2-3 weeks
 Billy Dowling  Foot  4 weeks
 Josh Worrell  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

Scans revealed a minor fracture in Crouch's right leg after an incident at training last Friday. The club expects him to resume running next week and be available for round three. Worrell's hamstring injury has been frustrating, with the defender still up to a month away. Dowling is out of a moonboot after a joint-related foot injury and should resume training ahead of round three. Paul Seedsman will not be available this year after being placed on the inactive list. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Cal Ah Chee  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Darcy Gardiner  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Dayne Zorko  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

Zorko trained well on Tuesday but is still not right to play. There's no need to rush him back, so expect another week or two before he sees his first action of 2023. Gardiner and Ah Chee were both restricted to light running on the same day, with the latter expected to return to skills training later this week. The club has listed each as returning shortly. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  TBC
 Matt Cottrell  Foot  TBC
 David Cuningham  Shoulder  TBC
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  TBC
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Sam Walsh  Back  TBC
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: March 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will be without Walsh, Marchbank and Boyd for the first parts of the season, while Williams and Philp are long-term prospects after being placed on the inactive list over the summer. In better news, Marc Pittonet (knee), Jack Martin (calf) and Mitch McGovern (back) all played VFL last week and should be available for selection. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Harvey Harrison  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder   6-8 weeks
 Patrick Lipinski  Shoulder  Post mid-season bye
 Fin Macrae  Back  2 weeks
 Brayden Maynard  Infection  Available
Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

The Pies will start the season without Lipinski after he underwent a shoulder reconstruction following a dislocation against Hawthorn in the practice match. Dean has already been ruled out for the season due to another long-term foot injury, while Kreuger is a couple of months of returning from shoulder surgery. Maynard is set to return on Friday night after missing the clash against the Hawks with an infection caused by an abrasion. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Caldwell  Ankle  Test
 Nik Cox  Back  4-6 weeks
 Jayden Davey*  Knee  Season
 Dyson Heppell  Foot  Test
 Ben Hobbs  Calf  Test
 Zach Reid  Back  6-7 weeks
 James Stewart  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Jake Stringer  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Elijah Tsatas  Knee  3-4 months
Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

While Stringer has been ruled out of round one, there was some positive news for the Bombers, with Caldwell, Heppell and Hobbs pushing to be available, while Matt Guelfi (calf) and Kyle Langford (back) got through a VFL practice game on Saturday. Cox, Stewart and Reid are still weeks away, Tsatas will miss at least the next three months and Davey is out for the season. ­– Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Travis Colyer  Knee  TBC
 Michael Walters  Achilles tendon  Test
Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

Colyer underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this week that will sideline him for at least six weeks. Otherwise, the Dockers are close to a clean bill of health after Michael Frederick (quad), Corey Wagner (hamstring) and Luke Ryan (back) overcame recent setbacks and re-joined main training. Even Nathan O'Driscoll, who has been hampered by a hot spot in his foot, appears ready to go. Walters is the player in most doubt for round one, with Fremantle open to easing the forward back through the WAFL this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Toby Conway  Foot  TBC
 Mitch Duncan  Calf  Test
 Tom Hawkins  Foot  Test
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Jake Kolodjashnij  Concussion  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Medium term
Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Hawkins this week to see if the five-time All-Australian recovers in time to face Collingwood on Friday night. Duncan has returned from a training block in South Australia but might not recover in time to play in round one. Menegola has undergone further knee surgery following another setback. Kolodjashnij is in concussion protocols after a hit in the practice match. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  TBC
 Brandon Ellis  Calf  TBC
 Bailey Humphrey  Foot  1 week
 Sean Lemmens  Calf  2 weeks
 Wil Powell  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Lachie Weller  Knee  1 week
Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

The calf injury that has dogged Ellis the past three weeks still hasn't healed and he'll miss the opening round, at least. Lemmens is not far away with the same problem, while Humphrey was unlucky with a foot infection and is also close to a return. Weller has made an incredible return from a ruptured ACL and is just a week away from playing again after suffering the injury last June. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Toby Bedford  Hamstring  7-8 weeks
 Brent Daniels   Hamstring   Test
 Darcy Jones  Quad  2 weeks
 Nick Madden  Foot  7-9 weeks
Updated: March 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful Daniels will play this week, having recently re-joined main training. Bedford is the only other major concern as he recovers from a significant hamstring injury. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  5-6 weeks
 Mitch Lewis  ACL  5-6 weeks
 Josh Morris  Shoulder  5-6 weeks
 Harry Morrison  Hamstring  Test
 Cooper Stephens  Concussion  Available
Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

Lewis is the big injury at Waverley Park right now. The Hawks will start the season without the key forward, after he strained his ACL at the end of January. Lewis could be back in the second month of the season, but there is no concrete timeline around his return. Morrison is a chance to be available this weekend after missing the intraclub and the practice matches due to a hamstring strain. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bayley Fritsch  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Christian Salem  Thyroid  1-2 weeks
 Jack Viney  Knee  1-2 weeks
Updated: March 15, 2023

Early prognosis

None of Viney, Fritsch or Salem will play against the Bulldogs after falling short in their bid for full fitness. All three are expected to be available for selection as soon as the next fortnight, though, with Viney the furthest advanced. Coach Simon Goodwin otherwise has a healthy squad to pick from for the season opener. – Michael Rogers 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jackson Archer  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Foot  TBC
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Jack Mahony   Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Ben McKay  Foot  TBC
 Darcy Tucker   Knee  1-2 weeks
 George Wardlaw   Conditioning  1-2 weeks
 Cam Zurhaar  Calf  Test
Updated: March 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos hope Zurhaar will be available for selection this weekend, but McKay and Coleman-Jones will miss the opening parts of the season. New recruit Tucker is still working his way back and won't feature in round one. Wardlaw will return over the next fortnight, while Aidan Corr (calf), Curtis Taylor (calf), Aaron Hall (Achilles) all played VFL last week and should be available for selection. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Dumont  Calf  Test
 Jeremy Finlayson  Ankle  Test
 Jackson Mead  Hamstring  Test
Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

A great sight for Port with only three players all on the list – and all a chance to be available for the opening round. Finlayson has made a terrific return from surgery on his syndesmosis last month and is in full training, while Dumont and Mead returned to training on Tuesday and will be monitored through the week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jacob Bauer  Ankle  1-3 weeks
 Tom Brown  Wrist  1-3 weeks
 Seth Campbell  Groin  1-3 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  7-12 weeks
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Kaleb Smith  Foot  7-12 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Foot  1-3 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  1-3 weeks
Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

Richmond received a rush of good news ahead of its round one clash against Carlton, with all of Dion Prestia (pec), Marlion Pickett (adductor), Jayden Short (calf), Jack Graham (toe) and Jack Ross (knee) available for selection. Soldo has been unexpectedly ruled out with a foot issue. Gibcus suffered an infection in his hamstring wound following surgery, which has set him back. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  Indefinite
 Jack Billings  Fractured leg  6-9 weeks
 Nick Coffield  Calf  4-6 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Foot  10-12 weeks
 Max Heath  Ankle  Test
 Olli Hotton  Back  Indefinite
 Zak Jones  Achilles  Indefinite
 Isaac Keeler  Knee  6-9 weeks
 Max King  Shoulder  6-9 weeks
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  Indefinite
 Angus McLennan  Back  Indefinite
 Tim Membrey  Knee  TBC
 Seb Ross  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Marcus Windhager  Hand  Test
Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

Ross Lyon will start his second stint at the Saints without a recognisable forward line. King and Hayes are months away, Membrey will miss at least round one, potentially longer. Billings is also at least six weeks away. The Saints will also face the Dockers without important midfielder Ross who provides defensive support around the ball. Coffield was on track for an early season return from the knee reconstruction that wiped out his 2022 campaign, but hamstring surgery followed by a decent calf strain has stalled his comeback. It is an injury list that makes for uncomfortable reading from a Saints perspective. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Clarke   Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Robbie Fox  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Tom Hickey  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Jacob Konstanty   Shin  TBC
 Sam Wicks   Shoulder  TBC
Updated: March 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans have already confirmed Hickey, Clarke and Fox will miss the opening round of the season as they recover from injuries suffered over the summer. Draftee Konstanty is also unavailable, while Wicks didn't play the recent practice games and has not yet been declared fully fit. Tom Papley (ribs) and Callum Mills (finger) missed the practice match against Carlton but are expected to face Gold Coast. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles soreness  TBC
 Josh Rotham  Arm  3-4 weeks
 Jack Williams  Spleen  TBC
Updated: March 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Naitanui was put through a physical test on Monday and moved well, but he has been ruled out it remains unlikely he'll be available for round one at least. Luckily Bailey Williams is available after recovering from hamstring tightness and training fully, giving West Coast two ruck options against North Melbourne. Jack Darling has re-joined full training after recovering from an ankle injury and just needs to get through the week. Rotham is restricted by a brace on his right arm and was expected to miss a month after breaking his arm in the pre-season loss to Adelaide. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  TBC
 Ryan Gardner  Elbow  3-4 weeks
 Arthur Jones  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Tim O'Brien  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Roarke Smith  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Fractured leg  4-6 weeks
 Cody Weightman  Groin  TBC
Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

A double blow to the Dogs' small forward stocks ahead of round one with Weightman and Jones both ruled out of the season-opener, and potentially longer, due to groin injuries. O'Brien has suffered another hamstring injury and will be sidelined for at least another month. Gardner is set to miss at least the first three or four weeks after undergoing elbow surgery following an incident in the intraclub in Ballarat. Vandermeer fractured his leg just before then and will miss the first quarter of the season. - Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 