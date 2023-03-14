THE LATEST on three key Demons, a superstar Eagle and more.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round one.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Leg 2-3 weeks Billy Dowling Foot 4 weeks Josh Worrell Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

Scans revealed a minor fracture in Crouch's right leg after an incident at training last Friday. The club expects him to resume running next week and be available for round three. Worrell's hamstring injury has been frustrating, with the defender still up to a month away. Dowling is out of a moonboot after a joint-related foot injury and should resume training ahead of round three. Paul Seedsman will not be available this year after being placed on the inactive list. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cal Ah Chee Quad 1-2 weeks Darcy Gardiner Ankle 1-2 weeks Dayne Zorko Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

Zorko trained well on Tuesday but is still not right to play. There's no need to rush him back, so expect another week or two before he sees his first action of 2023. Gardiner and Ah Chee were both restricted to light running on the same day, with the latter expected to return to skills training later this week. The club has listed each as returning shortly. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Foot TBC Matt Cottrell Foot TBC David Cuningham Shoulder TBC Caleb Marchbank Calf TBC Sam Philp Foot Season Sam Walsh Back TBC Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: March 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will be without Walsh, Marchbank and Boyd for the first parts of the season, while Williams and Philp are long-term prospects after being placed on the inactive list over the summer. In better news, Marc Pittonet (knee), Jack Martin (calf) and Mitch McGovern (back) all played VFL last week and should be available for selection. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Season Harvey Harrison Hamstring 2 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder 6-8 weeks Patrick Lipinski Shoulder Post mid-season bye Fin Macrae Back 2 weeks Brayden Maynard Infection Available Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

The Pies will start the season without Lipinski after he underwent a shoulder reconstruction following a dislocation against Hawthorn in the practice match. Dean has already been ruled out for the season due to another long-term foot injury, while Kreuger is a couple of months of returning from shoulder surgery. Maynard is set to return on Friday night after missing the clash against the Hawks with an infection caused by an abrasion. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Ankle Test Nik Cox Back 4-6 weeks Jayden Davey* Knee Season Dyson Heppell Foot Test Ben Hobbs Calf Test Zach Reid Back 6-7 weeks James Stewart Foot 4-6 weeks Jake Stringer Hamstring 1-2 weeks Elijah Tsatas Knee 3-4 months Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

While Stringer has been ruled out of round one, there was some positive news for the Bombers, with Caldwell, Heppell and Hobbs pushing to be available, while Matt Guelfi (calf) and Kyle Langford (back) got through a VFL practice game on Saturday. Cox, Stewart and Reid are still weeks away, Tsatas will miss at least the next three months and Davey is out for the season. ­– Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Travis Colyer Knee TBC Michael Walters Achilles tendon Test Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

Colyer underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this week that will sideline him for at least six weeks. Otherwise, the Dockers are close to a clean bill of health after Michael Frederick (quad), Corey Wagner (hamstring) and Luke Ryan (back) overcame recent setbacks and re-joined main training. Even Nathan O'Driscoll, who has been hampered by a hot spot in his foot, appears ready to go. Walters is the player in most doubt for round one, with Fremantle open to easing the forward back through the WAFL this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot TBC Mitch Duncan Calf Test Tom Hawkins Foot Test Jack Henry Foot TBC Jake Kolodjashnij Concussion TBC Sam Menegola Knee Medium term Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Hawkins this week to see if the five-time All-Australian recovers in time to face Collingwood on Friday night. Duncan has returned from a training block in South Australia but might not recover in time to play in round one. Menegola has undergone further knee surgery following another setback. Kolodjashnij is in concussion protocols after a hit in the practice match. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee TBC Brandon Ellis Calf TBC Bailey Humphrey Foot 1 week Sean Lemmens Calf 2 weeks Wil Powell Hamstring 2-3 weeks Lachie Weller Knee 1 week Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

The calf injury that has dogged Ellis the past three weeks still hasn't healed and he'll miss the opening round, at least. Lemmens is not far away with the same problem, while Humphrey was unlucky with a foot infection and is also close to a return. Weller has made an incredible return from a ruptured ACL and is just a week away from playing again after suffering the injury last June. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Bedford Hamstring 7-8 weeks Brent Daniels Hamstring Test Darcy Jones Quad 2 weeks Nick Madden Foot 7-9 weeks Updated: March 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful Daniels will play this week, having recently re-joined main training. Bedford is the only other major concern as he recovers from a significant hamstring injury. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emerson Jeka Hamstring 5-6 weeks Mitch Lewis ACL 5-6 weeks Josh Morris Shoulder 5-6 weeks Harry Morrison Hamstring Test Cooper Stephens Concussion Available Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

Lewis is the big injury at Waverley Park right now. The Hawks will start the season without the key forward, after he strained his ACL at the end of January. Lewis could be back in the second month of the season, but there is no concrete timeline around his return. Morrison is a chance to be available this weekend after missing the intraclub and the practice matches due to a hamstring strain. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bayley Fritsch Foot 1-2 weeks Christian Salem Thyroid 1-2 weeks Jack Viney Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: March 15, 2023

Early prognosis

None of Viney, Fritsch or Salem will play against the Bulldogs after falling short in their bid for full fitness. All three are expected to be available for selection as soon as the next fortnight, though, with Viney the furthest advanced. Coach Simon Goodwin otherwise has a healthy squad to pick from for the season opener. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Groin 1-2 weeks Callum Coleman-Jones Foot TBC Brayden George Knee Season Jack Mahony Shoulder 2-3 weeks Ben McKay Foot TBC Darcy Tucker Knee 1-2 weeks George Wardlaw Conditioning 1-2 weeks Cam Zurhaar Calf Test Updated: March 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos hope Zurhaar will be available for selection this weekend, but McKay and Coleman-Jones will miss the opening parts of the season. New recruit Tucker is still working his way back and won't feature in round one. Wardlaw will return over the next fortnight, while Aidan Corr (calf), Curtis Taylor (calf), Aaron Hall (Achilles) all played VFL last week and should be available for selection. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Dumont Calf Test Jeremy Finlayson Ankle Test Jackson Mead Hamstring Test Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

A great sight for Port with only three players all on the list – and all a chance to be available for the opening round. Finlayson has made a terrific return from surgery on his syndesmosis last month and is in full training, while Dumont and Mead returned to training on Tuesday and will be monitored through the week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer Ankle 1-3 weeks Tom Brown Wrist 1-3 weeks Seth Campbell Groin 1-3 weeks Mate Colina Back 7-12 weeks Josh Gibcus Hamstring 4-6 weeks Kaleb Smith Foot 7-12 weeks Ivan Soldo Foot 1-3 weeks Robbie Tarrant Hip 1-3 weeks Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

Richmond received a rush of good news ahead of its round one clash against Carlton, with all of Dion Prestia (pec), Marlion Pickett (adductor), Jayden Short (calf), Jack Graham (toe) and Jack Ross (knee) available for selection. Soldo has been unexpectedly ruled out with a foot issue. Gibcus suffered an infection in his hamstring wound following surgery, which has set him back. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot Indefinite Jack Billings Fractured leg 6-9 weeks Nick Coffield Calf 4-6 weeks Jack Hayes Foot 10-12 weeks Max Heath Ankle Test Olli Hotton Back Indefinite Zak Jones Achilles Indefinite Isaac Keeler Knee 6-9 weeks Max King Shoulder 6-9 weeks Dan McKenzie Calf Indefinite Angus McLennan Back Indefinite Tim Membrey Knee TBC Seb Ross Calf 1-2 weeks Marcus Windhager Hand Test Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

Ross Lyon will start his second stint at the Saints without a recognisable forward line. King and Hayes are months away, Membrey will miss at least round one, potentially longer. Billings is also at least six weeks away. The Saints will also face the Dockers without important midfielder Ross who provides defensive support around the ball. Coffield was on track for an early season return from the knee reconstruction that wiped out his 2022 campaign, but hamstring surgery followed by a decent calf strain has stalled his comeback. It is an injury list that makes for uncomfortable reading from a Saints perspective. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Clarke Hamstring 2-3 weeks Robbie Fox Calf 1-2 weeks Tom Hickey Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jacob Konstanty Shin TBC Sam Wicks Shoulder TBC Updated: March 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans have already confirmed Hickey, Clarke and Fox will miss the opening round of the season as they recover from injuries suffered over the summer. Draftee Konstanty is also unavailable, while Wicks didn't play the recent practice games and has not yet been declared fully fit. Tom Papley (ribs) and Callum Mills (finger) missed the practice match against Carlton but are expected to face Gold Coast. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nic Naitanui Achilles soreness TBC Josh Rotham Arm 3-4 weeks Jack Williams Spleen TBC Updated: March 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Naitanui was put through a physical test on Monday and moved well, but he has been ruled out it remains unlikely he'll be available for round one at least. Luckily Bailey Williams is available after recovering from hamstring tightness and training fully, giving West Coast two ruck options against North Melbourne. Jack Darling has re-joined full training after recovering from an ankle injury and just needs to get through the week. Rotham is restricted by a brace on his right arm and was expected to miss a month after breaking his arm in the pre-season loss to Adelaide. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin TBC Ryan Gardner Elbow 3-4 weeks Arthur Jones Groin 1-2 weeks Tim O'Brien Hamstring 4-5 weeks Roarke Smith Foot 4-6 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Fractured leg 4-6 weeks Cody Weightman Groin TBC Updated: March 14, 2023

Early prognosis

A double blow to the Dogs' small forward stocks ahead of round one with Weightman and Jones both ruled out of the season-opener, and potentially longer, due to groin injuries. O'Brien has suffered another hamstring injury and will be sidelined for at least another month. Gardner is set to miss at least the first three or four weeks after undergoing elbow surgery following an incident in the intraclub in Ballarat. Vandermeer fractured his leg just before then and will miss the first quarter of the season. - Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list