ADAM Kingsley is endeavouring to put the clamps on Adelaide gun Rory Laird in his first game as Greater Western Sydney coach and left the door ajar for veteran defender Phil Davis to make a surprise round one appearance.

Sunday's clash at Giants Stadium, in what will be Kingsley's AFL head coaching debut, looms as an incredibly even match-up on paper.

It's a Giants side looking refreshed under their new coach and still brimming with talent, opposed to a Crows outfit that won three of its final four games last year and has impressed hugely in the pre-season.

The key to that for Adelaide is usually Laird, who was unlucky not to make the All-Australian side last year after averaging 33 disposals per game, the highest rate in the competition.

Keeping him in check, with Harry Perryman the most likely option in that regard, is a priority for Kingsley.

"Certainly. We have to be smart with him," he said.

"He's won their last two best and fairests, which is a fair indicator that he's a damn good player. We'll certainly put some work into Rory. Whether that's a tag or accountability, we'll work that out. He's one player that we have to take care of, he can certainly win the game for the Crows."

Marrying up the need to win while trying to establish a long-term system as the new coach at a club that is looking to replenish will be the major challenge for Kingsley in 2023.

But whether there's an eye to the future or not, it's victory that is still the priority.

"It's a really good question. We're in the business of winning now and winning later," he said.

"That's ultimately our philosophy and mindset. We'll pick a team that we think can win now but also help us win later and that will run true over the course of the season."

Adam Kingsley speaks to his players during Greater Western Sydney's practice match against Gold Coast on March 4, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

That quest was put into place in the Giants' only practice game of the pre-season against Gold Coast as they notched up a 45-point win.

Kingsley rolled out his strongest side for that hitout with small forward Brent Daniels the only likely inclusion to that squad of 26.

That means No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman is almost certain to start the season in the VFL, but former captain Davis, 32, may force his way in to take on his former side, despite a delayed start to pre-season due to hamstring surgery.

"Phil's certainly in contention for round one. He's back fully training. He played in our intraclub last week and the VFL the week before," Kingsley said.

"He's in contention, we're certainly pleased with his progression and there's every chance he'll play."

Phil Davis during Greater Western Sydney's R1, 2022 clash against Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

The dual threat of Taylor Walker and the impressive Darcy Fogarty may influence the call on Davis to partner All-Australian Sam Taylor in defence.

"You always think you're going well but the true test comes round one and beyond. Adelaide are in really good form with two strong pre-season games so they're going to be an enormous challenge first up but we're looking forward to the game and ready to attack it," Kingsley said.

"They're high pressure, they were No.3 in the comp in that area last year across the field. We're trying to be quite similar so hopefully we'll be able to cope with it. Whoever can do that better will give themselves a big opportunity to win the game."

Along with Kingsley's debut as coach, the Crows clash will also be a first outing for Toby Greene in the sole captaincy role.

"He's an elite player of the competition so I'd expect to see him play his normal game out there, he doesn't need to do anything different. The way he plays typifies how a captain should play," Kingsley added.

Greater Western Sydney captain Toby Greene is pictured with the premiership cup on March 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"During the week I've seen an incredibly hard worker on and off the field who leads his teammates not necessarily with great words or speeches but through his actions."

And as for the new coach, he admits the landmark moment personally will not be lost on him as the first bounce nears.

"It's building up, we're getting there. Just preparing as per normal like an assistant, at the moment. Making sure we're across our program. I'm sure as it gets closer to the game, we'll get a bit more nervy," Kingsley said.