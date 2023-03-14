Cody Weightman handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against West Coast in round 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs small forwards Cody Weightman and Arthur Jones have been ruled out of Saturday night's clash against Melbourne at the MCG due to groin injuries.

Weightman missed the club's intraclub late last month after hurting his adductor at training but looked set to return for the practice match against North Melbourne, before lingering groin soreness forced him out after the team was named.

LIKED THE LOOK OF Who shone for your club in the practice matches?

The 22-year-old is still dealing with groin overload symptoms that can be persistent and won't return to playing until they settle down.

Weightman had been a standout on the track across the summer, providing a spark around the ball in a new pinch-hitting role in the midfield.

The former first-round pick is no guarantee to return for the round two clash against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

Cody Weightman in action during Western Bulldogs training on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jones appeared set for a round one debut in Weightman's place – or even in the same team – following an impressive finish to his second pre-season in red, white and blue.

But the 19-year-old is set to miss the opening rounds of the season after scans revealed a groin strain following an incident at training last Friday.

GETTABLE Your weekly trade and draft fix, starting in 2023

With Luke Beveridge contemplating using four tall forwards – Aaron Naughton, Rory Lobb, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Sam Darcy – against the Demons this weekend, Jones was also set to be part of a new-look attack, but those plans will now need to be changed.

Mitch Hannan missed the practice match against the Kangaroos due to illness but is in the frame to earn a spot in round one after a dominant display in a VFL practice match on the weekend.

Mitch Hannan in action at Western Bulldogs training on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The former Demon kicked five goals against North Melbourne's VFL side after the Bulldogs applied for Hannan to play at the level to bank some minutes ahead of the season.

Tim O'Brien's frustrating summer has continued with the former Hawk suffering another hamstring setback which will keep him sidelined for at least the next month.

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

The Western Bulldogs will start the season without Ryan Gardner in defence after the Tasmanian underwent elbow surgery at the end of last month following a knock in the intraclub at Mars Stadium.

Gardner is expected to be available within the first month of the season following successful surgery.