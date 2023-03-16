The AFL is pleased to announce that general public tickets for the Geelong Cats v Collingwood on Friday, 17 March at the MCG sold out this morning.

Club members will be able to access general admission areas by scanning their memberships.

Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said ticket sales for Round One were a reflection of the excitement ahead of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

"Footy is back tonight and excitement is reaching fever-pitch. If you're a club member or MCC member and weighing up going tonight – it is an event not to be missed," Rogers said.

"We're expecting crowds of more than 80,000 tonight and tomorrow night, and approximately 350,000 fans across the entire Round One," Rogers said.

"We sold out general public tickets for tonight's season opener and now we've sold out Friday's qualifying final rematch. This is off the back of selling out the Anzac Day match in less than a week, and four out of the nine Gather Round matches.

General public tickets for the Anzac Day blockbuster between Collingwood and Essendon went on sale for the general public on Wednesday 22 February and sold out less than a week later on Tuesday 28 February.

Should further tickets become available for the Anzac Day match, they will be released via Ticketek at 11am (AEST) Friday 21st April 2023.

2023 ticket on-sale dates and information can be found here.